ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says

By Russell Colburn
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQzg5_0iTyedaD00

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, friends of Anthony Santi and his family reached out to FOX4, saying the dog sitter had agreed to give his dog Donnie back. They picked him up, and he was back home with Santi’s 14-year-old daughter before the 2 p.m. visitation.

————–

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in a shooting in Independence, Missouri last week say they are fighting a different battle: getting his beloved dog back.

FOX4 reported Thursday when Anthony Santi, 41, was shot and killed at a gas station.

Ja’Von Taylor is facing a weapons charge from the incident.

Santi’s friends and family say he would leave his dachshund, Donnie, with a dog sitter when he was heading on vacation.

‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home

“Anybody who knew Tony knew how much Tony loved that dog,” said friend Jennifer Leonard. “That dog went everywhere.”

Leonard said now, after Santi’s death, the sitter is not giving the animal back.

“He’s a great person and he would not approve of this,” Leonard said. “He would want his mom to be at peace.”

FOX4 is not naming the friend and dog sitter since she is not charged with a crime.

Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door

She also will not be interviewed, but FOX4 spoke with her multiple times Monday for her side of the story.

About an hour before news time Monday evening, she recanted her entire statement, saying we did not have permission to use it.

“The family has been requesting the dog really since Thursday,” Leonard said

FOX4 brought the situation to multiple Kansas City attorneys. They say in Missouri, pets are personal property. With no will, property goes to Santi’s estate and any heirs.

“l think of his 14-year-old daughter who would just like to cuddle up with the dog,” Leonard said.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

Family said Santi will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 18

HighlandHuntress
2d ago

Why not name the terrible person who is not letting a hurting child have her father’s pet? Maybe if their home was picketed by the public they’d actually do the RIGHT thing.

Reply(2)
10
concerned
1d ago

Our dog is family to us, if this situation happened to us it would be double devastating to the rest of the family. To lose a dad/son and then his dog. Please do the right thing and stop being so selfish. You are not the only one grieving.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Crime#The Sitter#Original
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCMO after child passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a death investigation is underway. According to the police, the family of a child under the age of 5 called for an ambulance at 5:15 p.m. because the child was unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy