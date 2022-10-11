Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
utv44.com
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 fires under investigation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive. The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional. […]
Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
altoday.com
Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant
Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley family loses everything in house fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
WALA-TV FOX10
The Fairhope Witches Ride returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
gulfcoastmedia.com
Robertsdale ends Cattle, Fair Association lease on Coliseum; county fair unaffected, officials say
ROBERTSDALE – The city of Robertsdale has taken over operation of the Baldwin County Coliseum after ending the lease of the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association, Mayor Charles Murphy said Monday, Oct. 11. The Cattle and Fair Association leased the facility since the Coliseum opened in 2009. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 overdue boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Al.
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued two boaters Tuesday, approximately 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 11:57 a.m. from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting that they rescued two boaters from a raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist.
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10
UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map. UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a […]
Comments / 3