ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillmans Corner, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

3 fires under investigation in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope has seen three fires in a row. All of the fires happened in the same area near Veterans Drive and Triangle Drive. The cause of all three fires is under investigation. Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department is working with investigators to whether this was intentional. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Novelis begins work on new Baldwin County aluminum plant

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced that site work is now underway on the new Novelis aluminum mill at Bay Minette, where a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill is being built on the 3,000-acre Baldwin County Mega Site by Atlanta-based...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Crestview#City Park#Council
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Homeless
WALA-TV FOX10

Loxley family loses everything in house fire

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley family could only watch their home burn as fire took it, and all their belongings. It happened early Monday morning, October 10, 2022. The family of four awoke to a notification from an outdoor security camera and escaped with just the clothes on their backs.
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Fairhope Witches Ride returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Fairhope Witches Ride returns, and it’s all for a good cause. Several hundred witches will be riding through the streets of beautiful downtown Fairhope followed by a Witches Ball at The Halstead Amphitheater. This year’s festivities will include music provided by the fabulous Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Several food trucks will be on the premises throughout the evening.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County SO: Missing woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. According to BCSO 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022. Her vehicle was located at the Weeks Bay Reserve on Hwy 98 on October 10.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
L'Observateur

Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 2 overdue boaters offshore Dauphin Island, Al.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued two boaters Tuesday, approximately 63 miles from Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 11:57 a.m. from commercial tug Linda Moran reporting that they rescued two boaters from a raft. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo to assist.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10

UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map. UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy