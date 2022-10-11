Read full article on original website
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL・
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams facing potential suspension for postgame actions
Davante Adams is facing discipline, including a potential suspension, for shoving a camera operator to the ground following Monday's loss in Kansas City. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Adams quickly apologized on social media after the game. The league is reviewing the incident and will likely make a decision...
NFL・
