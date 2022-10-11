ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-08-11-31-43

(two, eight, eleven, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

