Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-8-4, Fireball: 1

(eight, eight, four; Fireball: one)

