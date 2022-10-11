Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
SAC UPDATE: Dons player receives top area defensive honors after big game
Gabriel Magana earned top defensive honors for his performance last week. (Photo courtesy Santa Ana College Sports Information). Gabriel Magana of the Santa Ana College football team was named the Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Dons to a 49-14 win over Grossmont in week five.
localocnews.com
After hard-fought crosstown battle, Irvine and Woodbridge open league play
Irvine Coach Tom Ricci talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Irvine and Woodbridge High School football teams, after a hard-fought non-league finale, now prepare to open league play this weekend. Irvine, which defeated Woodbridge 21-14 with some big defensive plays in the...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field during OC high school football
The Fullerton High School Homecoming Court is introduced at halftime Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There was plenty of excitement at high school football games in Orange County during week seven. Fullerton held its homecoming game against Sonora and the Tribe football team held on for...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Girls Volleyball Sweep of Dana Hills Sets up League Title Fight Wednesday
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
MV to host 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships
USA Diving and the Mission Viejo Nadadores announce the return of the USA Diving Junior National Championships to Southern California in 2023. The competition features 600 of the top junior divers from across the country competing in three events and four age groups. The competition and warmup dates are slated for July 24 – August 2, 2023, at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex.
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 13, 2022:. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around...
localocnews.com
Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022
An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On October 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 14th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa Television takes top honors at STAR Awards for second consecutive year
Costa Mesa Television (CMTV 3) was presented eight First Place and two Third Place awards including the top Overall Excellence In Government Programming honor for the second consecutive year at the 25th Annual STAR Awards announced on September 29. The STAR Awards are a regional competition sponsored annually by SCAN/NATOA,...
localocnews.com
Outside SCR: South Coast Repertory’s Partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano
Outside SCR will be heading into its third season next summer. How did the idea come about?. I came into this job (less than a year) before the pandemic, and I didn’t make it through the first season I programmed as artistic director. I had always thought about the fact that there wasn’t much outdoor theater in Orange County, since I have a background in that with things like Shakespeare festivals. So in the early days of COVID-19, I thought, “Well we’re not going to be producing inside; this is the perfect opportunity to engage with the community in new ways.”
localocnews.com
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 4
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
localocnews.com
OCHS to hear about Orange County’s early cemeteries on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Hear the stories of Orange County’s early cemeteries from a panel of experts at the Orange County Historical Society Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at our regular Trinity Episcopal Church meeting room in Orange. Our panel discussion includes an amazing line-up: Yorba experts and “Cemetery Angels” Ann Nepsa...
localocnews.com
Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements
With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
localocnews.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
40th Anniversary of America’s “best-loved” holiday classic The Long Beach Nutcracker
The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 40th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances from December 16 -18, & 22-23, 2022. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list
The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
localocnews.com
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
localocnews.com
Candidate statement for Barbara Dunsheath running for re-election for trustee for North Orange County CCD Area 1
Barbara Dunsheath: Proven Leadership – Passionate Supporter of Community Colleges History Professor. Doctorate – Educational Leadership, specialization community colleges. NOCCCD Board of Trustees (President 2021, 2016, 2011). California Community College League Trustee Board. Distance Education and Technology Advisory Committee, Chancellor’s Office. Commissioner, Accreditation Commission Community and Junior Colleges....
Comments / 0