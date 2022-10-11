Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s mayor and city manager will be going to Southwest Florida to advise Fort Myers Beach leaders on hurricane recovery after Ian devastated the area in late September. The Department of Emergency Management asked Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to...
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
Plans approved for new Lynn Haven welcome signs
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven is introducing new welcome signs. The city is replacing the current ones at Baldwin Road and Highway 77, as well as the one coming off the Bailey Bridge. Lynn Haven officials recruited Mosley High School art students to create a new design. Mosley High junior Nathaniel Reeve came […]
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
WJHG-TV
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
WJHG-TV
PTSD from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricanes are known to damage business, homes and towns. However, they can also damage your mind. Experts from Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center said PTSD from hurricanes is a real thing. The long gas lines, empty shelves, and worry from the past is enough...
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
BCSO: Panama City man arrested for child solicitation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City man on two charges for soliciting a minor. BCSO said James Pewett, 22, solicited a 13-year-old girl using Facebook messenger and showed her nude photos and videos of himself. Pewett is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor and display […]
mypanhandle.com
Sunshine to start the week before cold front brings rain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure will keep dry conditions around a little longer, but changes to the weather pattern are set to come this week. High temperatures are expected in the lower 80s Monday afternoon, after a cooler start to the morning with early morning lows in the 50s.
waltonoutdoors.com
Grady Brown Park to close for phase two construction Oct. 17, 2022 – Spring 2023
Beginning Monday, October 17, 2022 through Spring 2023, Grady Brown Park is scheduled to be closed for Phase Two construction. The project will include a new, extended retaining wall, larger beach area, 80-foot lit flagpole, well-defined navigation for vessels, among other improvements. A reopening date will be announced when determined.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Mosier family prepares for annual ‘Haunted Field of Screams’
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — In Cottondale, there’s a family-run business that puts a unique twist on Halloween festivities. For the past 13 years, the Mosier family has set up a ‘Haunted Field of Screams’ laid out in a corn maze. The three-week-long event kicks off this weekend. Clowns, corn, and chainsaws are just a few […]
thepalmettopanther.com
Tyndall Air Force Base To Be Rebuilt To Tackle Modern Obstacles
Starting in October 2020, The United States Air Force started rebuilding a base near Panama City to handle severe weather and climate change. Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida’s panhandle was destroyed in 2018 after Hurricane Michael hit Florida. According to the Air Force, 484 buildings were damaged during the storm. Four years later, The Air Force has decided to spend $5 billion on rebuilding the base to make the infrastructure climate-resistant. The new base will also be able to withstand category-five hurricanes. The base plans to incorporate natural protection, such as reinforced sand dunes and salt marshes, along with an oyster reef and restoration of the eroded barrier islands around the base. This natural shielding helps the local environment, with the Air Force intending to provide habitats for endangered species in the area. These natural defenses work in tandem with structural fortification demonstrated by the base’s stricter building codes.
