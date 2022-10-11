ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indianapolis Recorder

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Hope, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Indianapolis Recorder

Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum

Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left one person dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Homicides#Violent Crime
Current Publishing

The Purple Line comes to Lawrence

Commuting between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence will be much easier because of the new Purple Line. The bus route runs 15.2 miles and offers citizens seamless travel stretching from the heart of downtown Indianapolis to Ivy Tech Community College-Lawrence. According to IndyGo, the Purple Line will share alignment...
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Marion County community center celebrates 150 years, expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County community center dedicated to helping families in need for generations needs the community's support. Fletcher Place Community Center is celebrating 150 years in Indianapolis. The community center is quickly expanding, and in the coming weeks will double the number of kids it serves. To be able to do that, it could use the community's help.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy