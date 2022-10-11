Read full article on original website
IMS event to highlight community programs, initiatives to keep Indianapolis safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people will be gathering at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the sixth annual "Frontline Experience," put on by the Indy Public Safety Foundation with a goal of helping combat gun violence. The event comes as Indianapolis continues to see an increase in gun violence. According...
Indianapolis Recorder
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
wbaa.org
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
'It's extremely important': Tracing Black roots with African American genealogy
Indianapolis resident Colleen Heeter has always been interested in genealogy — the study of families. She loves finding family members she never knew she had.
Indianapolis Recorder
Christian Churches Together meets in Indianapolis for annual forum
Christian churches and organizations gathered in Indianapolis for their yearly Christian Churches Together Forum from Oct. 4-7. The forum began with a prayer and keynote speech by Adelle Banks from Religion News Service. The topic of this year’s forum was “Who does Jesus call our Christian churches to be in a polarized society?”
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically hurt in fight, shootout outside Kroger on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening outside a Kroger grocery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said the department was first called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance and possible fight...
IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left one person dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Current Publishing
The Purple Line comes to Lawrence
Commuting between Indianapolis and the City of Lawrence will be much easier because of the new Purple Line. The bus route runs 15.2 miles and offers citizens seamless travel stretching from the heart of downtown Indianapolis to Ivy Tech Community College-Lawrence. According to IndyGo, the Purple Line will share alignment...
Marion County community center celebrates 150 years, expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County community center dedicated to helping families in need for generations needs the community's support. Fletcher Place Community Center is celebrating 150 years in Indianapolis. The community center is quickly expanding, and in the coming weeks will double the number of kids it serves. To be able to do that, it could use the community's help.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Second defendant in 2020 homicide of Brownsburg teen gets more than 90 years
A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the 2020 murder of a 17-year-old in Hendricks County.
Fox 59
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears talks crime & punishment
The race for Marion County Prosecutor between Democrat Incumbent Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco is one of the most watched in the state.
Fox 59
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
WTHR
