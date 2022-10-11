An Australian man has died in his wife’s arms in a “tragic accident” in Canada. Daniel Heritage, from South Australia, left the country to travel with his wife Emma on a world trip, including a rock climbing experience in the Rocky Mountains. “Over the next 12-24 months, I will be taking time to pursue hobbies and passion projects that I haven’t previously had the opportunity,” the 28-year-old wrote on LinkedIn in March. He worked as a scientist and chemical engineer before he left, but claimed on his personal website that he is a “passionate rock climber” outside of work “and generally love the outdoors.” They couple were seven months into their trip when the 28-year-old died on Oct. 5, his family announced in a GoFundMe post. “The death was very traumatic for Emma as she witnessed the accident and held him in her arms as he passed,” Jess Bartel, Emma’s twin sister, wrote, asking for donations to send a relative to Canada to help Emma. Her father joined her Sunday evening, according to ABC News. One of his last photos uploaded to his blog was tagged at Bugaboo Provincial Park on Aug. 26. Read it at ABC News

