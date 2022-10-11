CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for $5M, for not being made in Texas. Philip White claims it’s false advertising. Maker TW Garner Food Company is head quartered in North Carolina, where it’s also made. He says he wouldn’t have bought the hot sauce or paid as much for it if he’d known that. And he argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO