From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
Uber Facing Investigation Over Rewards Program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Uber is reportedly facing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its soon-to-end rewards program. Customers have said the company made using Uber Rewards more challenging as the program’s end date got closer. Some have said they did not get email notifications about the...
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
Charlotte Airport Partially Reopens Upper-Level Roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened. The road temporarily closed on September 27 for canopy construction. Airport officials say work on the initial phase of the project is now complete. The upper-level roadway will close nightly so that contractors can continue...
Edge On The Clock: Boaters Fight Off Sharks With Bare Hands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for $5M, for not being made in Texas. Philip White claims it’s false advertising. Maker TW Garner Food Company is head quartered in North Carolina, where it’s also made. He says he wouldn’t have bought the hot sauce or paid as much for it if he’d known that. And he argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Brothers Are Suspects in Concord Bus Stop Murder
CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW. Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7. On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Grocery prices hit hard by inflation and not expected to come down anytime soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The price of groceries has risen more than 13% from last year, marking the largest 12-mont increase since 1979, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The new numbers painted a very grim picture when it comes to food costs. Even the basics...
2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash
DENVER (Gray News) – Two men in Denver were arrested following a Lamborghini race that resulted in a fiery crash. According to Denver police reports, Hunter Carter Hinson and Alexis Marquis Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis against each other late Thursday night. Police said Hinson and Doyal revved their...
Dozens of rounds shot into home narrowly missing man sleeping in bed
CHARLOTTE — More than three dozen rounds were shot into a Grier Heights home early Monday and the owner is worried because the shooter has not been caught. The gunfire narrowly missed a 75-year-old man sleeping in his bed at the home on Marney Avenue in the southeast Charlotte area.
Mac’s Speed Shop Now Open In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Mac’s Speed Shop, serving award-winning BBQ since 2005, is cutting the ribbon on their newest location in Concord, N.C. The excitement for the new store’s October premiere kicked into gear a few weeks ago when country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan stopped by to promote his new beer, Two Lanes.
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper. Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, August 13 around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South...
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.
STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
