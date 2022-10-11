ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Uber Facing Investigation Over Rewards Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Uber is reportedly facing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its soon-to-end rewards program. Customers have said the company made using Uber Rewards more challenging as the program’s end date got closer. Some have said they did not get email notifications about the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Airport Partially Reopens Upper-Level Roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened. The road temporarily closed on September 27 for canopy construction. Airport officials say work on the initial phase of the project is now complete. The upper-level roadway will close nightly so that contractors can continue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Boaters Fight Off Sharks With Bare Hands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for $5M, for not being made in Texas. Philip White claims it’s false advertising. Maker TW Garner Food Company is head quartered in North Carolina, where it’s also made. He says he wouldn’t have bought the hot sauce or paid as much for it if he’d known that. And he argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
wccbcharlotte.com

Brothers Are Suspects in Concord Bus Stop Murder

CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW. Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7. On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
WECT

2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash

DENVER (Gray News) – Two men in Denver were arrested following a Lamborghini race that resulted in a fiery crash. According to Denver police reports, Hunter Carter Hinson and Alexis Marquis Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis against each other late Thursday night. Police said Hinson and Doyal revved their...
DENVER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#The Cars#Anti Semitic#Clock
wccbcharlotte.com

Mac’s Speed Shop Now Open In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Mac’s Speed Shop, serving award-winning BBQ since 2005, is cutting the ribbon on their newest location in Concord, N.C. The excitement for the new store’s October premiere kicked into gear a few weeks ago when country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan stopped by to promote his new beer, Two Lanes.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.

STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy