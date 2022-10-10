Jay Norvell had personal business to take care of last Friday night when he first stepped into Mackay Stadium. Forget about preparing his Colorado State Rams to play a football game. Forget about acting with class and dignity when returning to the scene of his crime last December when he abandoned the Nevada football program for Colorado State. Norvell instead went out of his way Friday the first chance he got to verbally intimidate Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson out in the open for everyone to see. Norvell made like a professional wrestler walking into the ring or an 8-year-old bully on the playground and yelled at Wilson from afar. He also stood almost nose to nose (more like Norvell’s nose to Wilson’s forehead) shouting and physically daring the Pack head coach to respond. At one point, Norvell had both hands on his hips and was stalking back and forth like a caged lion, yelling at Wilson. Norvell’s assistants had to restrain him from Wilson and the on-field officials later had to talk to him.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO