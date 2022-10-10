Read full article on original website
Wrestling Programs Embark on Inaugural Season
The men's and women's wrestling teams will begin their first season as Snow College sponsored sports with the Blue and Orange Scrimmage Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Richfield. The scrimmage will see 43 student-athletes – 22 men and 21 women – compete for a spot to be part of the 10-person competition team once the season starts November 2 for the men and November 5 for the women.
Fodder: Norvell plays the bully (poorly) in return to Mackay
Jay Norvell had personal business to take care of last Friday night when he first stepped into Mackay Stadium. Forget about preparing his Colorado State Rams to play a football game. Forget about acting with class and dignity when returning to the scene of his crime last December when he abandoned the Nevada football program for Colorado State. Norvell instead went out of his way Friday the first chance he got to verbally intimidate Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Ken Wilson out in the open for everyone to see. Norvell made like a professional wrestler walking into the ring or an 8-year-old bully on the playground and yelled at Wilson from afar. He also stood almost nose to nose (more like Norvell’s nose to Wilson’s forehead) shouting and physically daring the Pack head coach to respond. At one point, Norvell had both hands on his hips and was stalking back and forth like a caged lion, yelling at Wilson. Norvell’s assistants had to restrain him from Wilson and the on-field officials later had to talk to him.
Vaqueros turn tables on Lowry
In the weeks since their season-opening loss to Lowry, Fernley football coach Anfernee Sloan has vowed time and again that the Buckaroos would see a much different Vaqueros team when they met again I Week 7. He couldn’t have hoped for a more complete turnaround. The Vaqueros capitalized on...
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
Ground Breaking for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte
A ground breaking was held Thursday for Liberty Dogs at Downtown Damonte in South Reno. Liberty Dogs will be a special training facility for service dogs that are trained to be companions for military veterans. The program will have a special emphasis on veterans in Nevada. The program is the...
Back on the beat: Belinda Carlisle opens tour in Sparks
Belinda Carlisle will start her West Coast “Decades” tour on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Sparks Nugget Ballroom marking her first lengthy string of United States dates since 2019. Concertgoers can expect to hear her solo hits and some of her Go-Go’s songs, and ,with any luck, maybe...
Sensology Reno: “An experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends. Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
Update On Man Who Lost Parrot In Downtown Reno
Quiet weather will continue through early next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are expected through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff. NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Nevada State Treasurer's Office is holding an...
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
'Secure Your ID' Day This Saturday in Reno
This weekend you can get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News will be teaming up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m....
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
Major Expansion Announcement at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is breaking ground on a multi-year expansion. The airport says it's the largest announcement in its history. "It is a huge, bold move for the airport authority," said Daren Griffin, President and C.E.O. of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. The construction project is being called MoreRNO. It...
