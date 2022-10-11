Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans come back for 5-set win at Lowry
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek volleyball team had a successful week, posting a pair of victories — one on the road and the other at home. On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans came from a two-set deficit at Lowry — winning three-consecutive games and stealing the match.
Elko Daily Free Press
Railroaders roll past Braves, 62-40
CARLIN — On Friday, the Carlin football team remained unbeaten in league play of the Division 1A East with a 62-40 home victory over Owyhee. The Railroaders improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in conference, the Braves dropping to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in league. In the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west.
Elko Daily Free Press
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC
ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29. The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ford Tech ACE program revs up work-based learning at Elko High School
ELKO — Elko High School Automotive Technology students will now have access to the same training factory certified Ford technicians receive thanks to Gallagher Ford and the New Ford Tech-ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program. The national ACE program is a partnership between Ford Motor Co., Ford/Lincoln dealerships and automotive...
Elko Daily Free Press
NGM upgrading power plant near Reno
Nevada Gold Mines has placed an order with the Wärtsilä technology group for an upgrade to the natural gas-fired Western 102 Power Plant east of Reno. The customized lifecycle upgrade is estimated to increase the facility’s power output on each generating set by 8%, support operational reliability, and ensure its availability during peak periods.
Elko Daily Free Press
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Federal Credit Union’s first annual Cuts for Kids a 'huge success'
ELKO — Elko Federal Credit Union partnered with Elko’s Mix 96.7, BIG Country 103.9, and KOOL 94.5 FM to launch a new annual event called Cuts for Kids. The event provided nearly 300 free haircuts to children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade as they prepared for going back to school.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Elko will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Elko Daily Free Press
Outbuilding burns in Ryndon
ELKO – A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Osino. Elko County Structure Fire Station 21, Ryndon VFD, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, Elko County Ambulance, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3 p.m. “The small outbuilding/barn...
Elko Daily Free Press
Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial
ELKO – Emotionally charged testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted...
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
