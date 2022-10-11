Read full article on original website
U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Presents Bereavement Support Group
October 10, 2022 – A bereavement support group presented by Decatur Memorial Hospital has resumed monthly meetings. The meetings provide a safe space for adults to express feelings of grief and mourning over the death of a loved one. Participants may discuss and share thoughts and emotions surrounding loss, explore healthy coping strategies and self-care and receive support from others.
chambanamoms.com
Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15
Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
dailyeasternnews.com
COLUMN: Fear and loathing in Charleston
The freckled, bespectacled man stared at me, the fluorescent lights on the ceiling reflecting off the round lenses of his glasses and shooting toward me like lasers. Dammit! He was on to me. Sliding my flask from my sleeve, I drained it, bourbon burning down into my belly. I swept the books and laptop off the table in front of me to create a distraction.
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
Corporate county nursing home buyer wants to sell, asks to amend agreed-upon terms
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s largest nursing home may be up for sale for the second time in less than four years. The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home — now University Rehabilitation Center of C-U — purchased it from the county in 2019. The sale came with an agreement that […]
WAND TV
Group plans to end homelessness in Sangamon County by 2028
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Heartland Continuum of Care started working on their housing plan in 2019. Their goal is to reach functional zero homelessness in Sangamon County by 2028. This means that any homelessness in the community would be temporary. "This plan is really geared to do in five...
WAND TV
Abbott EMS officially begins operation in Macon County
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Back in June, workers at Decatur Ambulance Service were notified that HSHS St. Mary's would discontinue the emergency services September 1st, 2022. The City of Decatur opted in a new company. Abbott EMS officially began operation as of October 7th, 2022. Over the years, the ambulance...
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
WAND TV
ACLU hosts Pretrial Fairness Act forum
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The ACLU will host a forum debating the pretrial fairness act. The forum will be held October 12, at the Lincoln Library in Springfield from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP to the forum click here.
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
Celebrate Walk to a Park Day in Urbana parks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Walk to a Park Day is coming up on October 10, Urbana parks welcome neighbors to take a walk. Park Planner Kara Dudek-Mizel said visiting parks provides many mental and physical benefits, such as reduced stress, social interaction and better health. “In the last two years, we’ve seen how […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
WAND TV
Conn's Hospitality Group to open 7th Street Cidery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, October 14, Conn's Hospitality Group will open the 7th Street Cidery. The property will be inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield. The home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street...
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
