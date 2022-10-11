Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
NOLA.com
Lawyers come to Jefferson Parish libraries for free-advice sessions
The Jefferson Parish Library is participating in the ninth annual Lawyers in Libraries statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the State Library of Louisiana and the Louisiana Library Association. The in-person sessions will occur at the following times and dates:. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct....
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish Schools selects members of superintendent's councils
Jefferson Parish schools has chosen the members of the district's five 2022-23 superintendent’s councils. The members of these councils focus on conveying to superintendent James Gray the concerns and priorities of students, parents, teachers, principals and those in special education. Each council will meet four times this school year.
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
NOLA.com
City Council President Helena Moreno's bodyguard reassigned as stalking, retaliation accusations fly
An Orleans Parish deputy sheriff who worked on City Council President Helena Moreno's security detail has been reassigned to jail duty, a move that Moreno alleged was related to political retaliation. In emails to Sheriff Susan Hutson summarizing their discussions in recent days, Moreno said her longtime bodyguard, Greg Malveaux,...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
wrkf.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOLA.com
Big donors? Grassroots effort? See who is financing the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 to fund the effort, with contributions coming from two big Republican funders and hundreds of small-dollar donors. In the recall's first official campaign finance report, filed Monday with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, committee chair Eileen Carter...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NOLA.com
School Board candidate forum scheduled in Slidell area
The Military Road Alliance and the League of Women Voters will host a forum for candidates in School Board districts 8 and 15 on Oct. 19. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Boyet Junior High cafeteria, 59295 Rebel Drive, near Slidell. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Family of Hard Rock collapse victim supporting Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts
Today marks the third anniversary since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed in Downtown New Orleans, leaving three construction workers dead.
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
WDSU
Slidell residents voice concerns on unused newly built Amazon facility; mayor responds
SLIDELL, La. — There are a lot of questions surrounding a big facility in Slidell and when, if ever, Amazon will move in. The location is near the Fremaux Center. Signs have been seen outside saying "Amazon Coming Soon," but residents said those signs were taken down. Many people...
NOLA.com
A declining force
A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
Seafood Festival returns to Jean Lafitte post-Ida, better than ever
JEAN LAFITTE, La. — The big digital sign outside the town hall building in Jean Lafitte reads ‘Welcome to Jean Lafitte.’. "I want people to come down and see the progress that these people have made down here,” Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr said. A simple welcome is...
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Finding dim sum by the airport exit at Yummy House in Kenner
Dim sum will always get my attention. The prospect of a meal progressing through many different types of dumplings and small bamboo trays, each revealing another shareable clutch of traditional Chinese flavors, is something I will always seek out. And so, whenever I’m waiting at a certain traffic signal in...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
