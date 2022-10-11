ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Lawyers come to Jefferson Parish libraries for free-advice sessions

The Jefferson Parish Library is participating in the ninth annual Lawyers in Libraries statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the State Library of Louisiana and the Louisiana Library Association. The in-person sessions will occur at the following times and dates:. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish Schools selects members of superintendent's councils

Jefferson Parish schools has chosen the members of the district's five 2022-23 superintendent’s councils. The members of these councils focus on conveying to superintendent James Gray the concerns and priorities of students, parents, teachers, principals and those in special education. Each council will meet four times this school year.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

School Board candidate forum scheduled in Slidell area

The Military Road Alliance and the League of Women Voters will host a forum for candidates in School Board districts 8 and 15 on Oct. 19. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Boyet Junior High cafeteria, 59295 Rebel Drive, near Slidell. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A declining force

A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16

With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: Finding dim sum by the airport exit at Yummy House in Kenner

Dim sum will always get my attention. The prospect of a meal progressing through many different types of dumplings and small bamboo trays, each revealing another shareable clutch of traditional Chinese flavors, is something I will always seek out. And so, whenever I’m waiting at a certain traffic signal in...
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA

