Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Bryant Men’s Hoops Continues Working as New Season Approaches

The new season is approaching for Bryant men’s basketball. The Bulldogs were back in the gym Wednesday practicing in Smithfield. The team will hold an open scrimmage Friday at 5:00 P.M. in its first action in front of fans. Bryant is set to begin the new year November 7...
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame set for Nov. 19th

The 5th Annual Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame induction dinner will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick RI. The time is running out for anyone who wants to attend the 2022 the Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Induction dinner, as the event is expected to sell out. The annual dinner event began inducting the state’s best of the best who played the game back in 2018, and over the last five years the event has seen 107 men, women players, directors, umpires, sponsors and coaches get the call to the hall.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College continues cheaper online bachelor’s program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College launched a new bachelor’s program this spring. The program, bachelor of professional studies, allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree for a lower price. ABC 6 News spoke with Helen Tate, vice president for Academic Affairs, about what this program...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the oldest cities in New England, located in one of the oldest states in America. It makes sense, then, that in Providence, you might dine in centuries-old mansions or stroll through bicentennial Ivy League college campuses. This vibrant city has a population of less...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
WPRI 12 News

Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BEN COTE’S SEVEN MILE RIVER JOURNEY

I would like to take a few minutes and share Friends of the Ten Mile River Watersheds upcoming fall events. A Seven Mile River Journey- we will take two days and we will travel the length of the Seven Mile River by foot, visiting scenic areas and historical points of interest as we meander through the Attleboros the same way that the Seven Mile River does on its journey to join the Ten Mile.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket moves to acquire riverside property

PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near exit 116. All travel lanes were shut down. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed smoke was coming from...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA hosts job fair to fill 31 driver vacancies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority hosted a job fair on Wednesday, its latest attempt to try to attract drivers. The fair, held Wednesday at RIPTA’s Providence headquarters, meant to address the driver shortage, which is the largest since the late 70’s. RIPTA...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA

