The 5th Annual Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame induction dinner will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick RI. The time is running out for anyone who wants to attend the 2022 the Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Induction dinner, as the event is expected to sell out. The annual dinner event began inducting the state’s best of the best who played the game back in 2018, and over the last five years the event has seen 107 men, women players, directors, umpires, sponsors and coaches get the call to the hall.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO