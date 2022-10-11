Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Bryant Men’s Hoops Continues Working as New Season Approaches
The new season is approaching for Bryant men’s basketball. The Bulldogs were back in the gym Wednesday practicing in Smithfield. The team will hold an open scrimmage Friday at 5:00 P.M. in its first action in front of fans. Bryant is set to begin the new year November 7...
rinewstoday.com
Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame set for Nov. 19th
The 5th Annual Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame induction dinner will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick RI. The time is running out for anyone who wants to attend the 2022 the Rhode Island Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Induction dinner, as the event is expected to sell out. The annual dinner event began inducting the state’s best of the best who played the game back in 2018, and over the last five years the event has seen 107 men, women players, directors, umpires, sponsors and coaches get the call to the hall.
‘It’s really hard’: Teen referee says confrontation with parents wasn’t her first
"This wasn't the first incident, so I've just gotten vulnerable," she said. "I want to stay on the ice, but it's really hard."
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College continues cheaper online bachelor’s program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island College launched a new bachelor’s program this spring. The program, bachelor of professional studies, allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree for a lower price. ABC 6 News spoke with Helen Tate, vice president for Academic Affairs, about what this program...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the oldest cities in New England, located in one of the oldest states in America. It makes sense, then, that in Providence, you might dine in centuries-old mansions or stroll through bicentennial Ivy League college campuses. This vibrant city has a population of less...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
mybackyardnews.com
BEN COTE’S SEVEN MILE RIVER JOURNEY
I would like to take a few minutes and share Friends of the Ten Mile River Watersheds upcoming fall events. A Seven Mile River Journey- we will take two days and we will travel the length of the Seven Mile River by foot, visiting scenic areas and historical points of interest as we meander through the Attleboros the same way that the Seven Mile River does on its journey to join the Ten Mile.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
Portsmouth High School evacuated due to suspicious odor
Several staff members reported smelling a gas odor in the cafeteria and multiple people requested medical attention, according to the superintendent.
$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston
The Rhode Island Lottery said it was the game's largest-ever jackpot.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket moves to acquire riverside property
PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.
ABC6.com
Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near exit 116. All travel lanes were shut down. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed smoke was coming from...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to equip 1,773 officers across 42 departments with police body worn cameras
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island state and federal leaders were on hand Wednesday to announced $16 million in funding for body worn cameras for police statewide. The funding will equip 1,773 officers from 42 state and local law enforcement agencies with body worn cameras. “Today is good day...
ABC6.com
RIPTA hosts job fair to fill 31 driver vacancies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority hosted a job fair on Wednesday, its latest attempt to try to attract drivers. The fair, held Wednesday at RIPTA’s Providence headquarters, meant to address the driver shortage, which is the largest since the late 70’s. RIPTA...
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
