Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Kelce, Kansas City Offense Create Comeback Surge

After a dominant showing the week before, the Kansas City Chiefs faced adversity on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. Minimal yardage, missed throws and horrific blocking helped put the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half. Eventually, Kansas City would awaken and begin to put commanding drives together. It was far from a perfect night. But for the offense, the Chiefs were able to hit on explosive plays and extend drives via rare effort that can simply not be taught.
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Raiders: Darren Waller questionable to return

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that Darren Waller is questionable to return to the game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The Las Vegas Raiders announced that former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is questionable to return to the game on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.
Kansas City, MO

