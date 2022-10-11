After a dominant showing the week before, the Kansas City Chiefs faced adversity on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. Minimal yardage, missed throws and horrific blocking helped put the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half. Eventually, Kansas City would awaken and begin to put commanding drives together. It was far from a perfect night. But for the offense, the Chiefs were able to hit on explosive plays and extend drives via rare effort that can simply not be taught.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO