AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce set a quirky NFL record with his four touchdown receptions
Travis Kelce worked really hard for one Chiefs touchdown in particular on Monday night.
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
KCTV 5
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker
Kelce, Kansas City Offense Create Comeback Surge
After a dominant showing the week before, the Kansas City Chiefs faced adversity on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. Minimal yardage, missed throws and horrific blocking helped put the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half. Eventually, Kansas City would awaken and begin to put commanding drives together. It was far from a perfect night. But for the offense, the Chiefs were able to hit on explosive plays and extend drives via rare effort that can simply not be taught.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
KC Chiefs vs. Raiders: Darren Waller questionable to return
The Las Vegas Raiders announced that Darren Waller is questionable to return to the game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. The Las Vegas Raiders announced that former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is questionable to return to the game on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.
