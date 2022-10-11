To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Rock out to heavy metal band Max & Iggor Cavalera at the Westcott Theater on Thursday. The brothers, who were former members of the band SEPULTURA, split off on their own and are currently pursuing their own career as a rock duo. The brothers come to Syracuse as a part of their “Return Beneath Arise Tour” and will perform new music and songs from their SEPULTURA days, such as “Beneath the Remains.” All ages are welcome to attend.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO