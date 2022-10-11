Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
It’s time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program
Recently a member of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort discovered that Eric and Jason Coker, who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 and have been recognized and honored as part of Syracuse University's Remembrance Scholars Program for 34 years, used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family in 1988, the same year as the attack. Jason Coker was a student at Syracuse University and a staffer for The Daily Orange and Eric Coker attended Rochester University.
Daily Orange
SA announces wellness day for Indigenous Peoples’ Day next year
Syracuse University will make Indigenous Peoples' Day a wellness day next year, the Student Association announced during Monday's meeting. SA encouraged SU to cancel classes for the holiday this year, but...
Daily Orange
Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022
‘A welcome addition’: Onondaga artist unveils new installation on SU quad. Onondaga artist Brandon Lazore unveiled his new installation, “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” on the Syracuse University quadrangle. Read more »
Daily Orange
Indigenous Peoples’ Day event features Native speakers, dance, vendors
When Ionah Scully went home to their native community in Alberta, Canada, they felt at home and "never wanted to leave." Immersed in their people's language and traditions, they said the daily pain they felt from their chronic illnesses seemed to go away for a second.
Daily Orange
Haudenosaunee culture unites Indigenous community, students on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
As one Syracuse University student danced in front of dozens on the Shaw Quadrangle Monday afternoon, stomping to the beat of a small drum, his phone went flying from his pocket, landing on the ground next to him.
Daily Orange
GSO discusses graduate employee stipend
The Graduate Student Organization plans to push for increasing the minimum stipend for Syracuse University's graduate student employees for the coming year, GSO President Yousr Dhaouadi said during Wednesday's senate meeting.
Daily Orange
Scholars discuss ongoing political uprising at Maxwell panel
The Moynihan Institute of Global Affairs at Syracuse University held a virtual panel discussion Tuesday afternoon on the recent political uprising in Iran. Pedram Maghsoud-Nia, formerly an assistant director of SU's Middle Eastern...
Daily Orange
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his ‘unbelievable’ passion
When Tim Hankinson was hired in 1985, current players were concerned about having to compete for their starting positions, former left back Ron Dornau said. But to ease the tension, Hankinson constantly "goofed off" with assistant Godwin Iwelumo.
Daily Orange
Jam out with your parents, friends at these concerts in Syracuse
Rock out to heavy metal band Max & Iggor Cavalera at the Westcott Theater on Thursday. The brothers, who were former members of the band SEPULTURA, split off on their own and are currently pursuing their own career as a rock duo. The brothers come to Syracuse as a part of their "Return Beneath Arise Tour" and will perform new music and songs from their SEPULTURA days, such as "Beneath the Remains." All ages are welcome to attend.
Daily Orange
Ariana Joubert’s drive to seek new challenges lets her make an instant impact
Ariana Joubert went out of her comfort zone entering her senior year of high school. She transferred from Chicago inner city's De La Salle to Montini Catholic, a small private school in the suburbs 45 minutes away from downtown.
Daily Orange
‘Athletic’ center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school
The University of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) High School didn't really game plan for Aidan Hutchinson, the future No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, when it played Divine Child High School. It employed, UDJ's 6-foot-4, 277-pound swiss army knife lineman against him.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse routs Loyola Maryland 6-1
Lorenzo Boselli had possession in Syracuse's offensive half in the fifth minute, dishing it out wide right to Amferny Sinclair, who advanced forward from the defensive midfield to get involved in the attack.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers discusses bye week, Devin Leary injury ahead of No. 15 NC State
Syracuse watched from afar as three top-25 teams fell on Saturday, allowing it to jump up four spots to No. 18 in the AP poll. Prior to the Orange's game against Virginia, head coach Dino Babers said he was happy about the No. 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but wanted to break into the top 20. That honor came on Sunday afternoon as well, a ranking that Babers said was "deserved" following SU's first 5-0 start since 1987.
Daily Orange
Collin Gannon’s ability to score with both feet leads him toward RFA single-season scoring record
In eighth grade, Collin Gannon traveled to Rome Free Academy's soccer stadium everyday. He practiced with the junior varsity team, wanting to challenge himself against more talented players, his mom Erin said.
Daily Orange
Syracuse jumps 2 spots to No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches poll
Syracuse jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches poll after two wins in three games over the past week. Despite falling 2-0 at home to No. 16 Cornell, the Orange (10-2-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) bounced back with a 2-0 win against then-No. 4 Wake Forest and a 6-1 win over Loyola Maryland to clinch their first 10-win season since 2016.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 15 NC State
In its fourth and final game of the midseason home stretch, Syracuse University will take on No. 15 NC State, the first of seven opportunities remaining for the Orange to earn their one remaining victory needed to qualify for their first bowl game since 2018. Syracuse had two weeks and much of the Wagner game to fine-tune its units and recharge for the highly anticipated top-20 matchup on Saturday.
Daily Orange
Lauren Woodford, Riley Hoffman, impress with bigger roles as primary setters
Syracuse came back from a lackluster 2-0 start to force a fifth set against Wake Forest on Sep. 30. The Orange led 14-12 as Kalani Whillock served directly at outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk. The senior bumped the ball toward Lauren Woodford, who stood in the middle of the court.
Daily Orange
Syracuse spurred on by wide play in 6-1 win over Loyola
Just three minutes into its match against Loyola Maryland, Syracuse began its first offensive move. Olu Oyegunle fed the ball to Giona Leibold, who sped down the sideline near midfield. Leibold passed the...
Daily Orange
Jeorgio Kocevski earns ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors
Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski earned Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week after recording one goal and one assist across No. 5 SU's past three games. It's the first time he's earned the honor and the fourth time an Orange player has earned it this season.
