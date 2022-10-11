ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Exhibit explores mahu legacy behind 4 healer stones in Waikiki

Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. The candidates for Governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. After years of delays, former union leader accused of misusing funds to finally head to trial.
KITV.com

Honolulu construction costs remain sky high

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KHON2

Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
HISTORY.com

When Chinese Americans Were Scapegoated for Bubonic Plague

When bubonic plague hit Honolulu and San Francisco at the turn of the 20th century, officials in those cities quickly did what they had been doing for decades: They villainized residents of Chinese descent. Since the mid 1800s, Asian communities in the U.S. have been among those scapegoated for public...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Genderless artist performs for Black LGBT community in Honolulu

New York City-based artist Iniko delivered a soulful performance at the event venue The Republik in Honolulu over the weekend. Iniko is a nonbinary artist of Afro-Jamaican descent who uses the pronouns they/them. Their music started to get noticed over social media. "I started consistently posting the covers and freestyles...
