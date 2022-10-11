Read full article on original website
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Paving the way, becoming the states first farm-to-resort operation, Kuilima Farms on Oahu's North Shore provides fresh local produce to all eight restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort. "We're constantly throwing out the statistic that 90% of Hawaii's food is imported," explained Kuilima farm manager, Ramsey Brown.
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
Exhibit explores mahu legacy behind 4 healer stones in Waikiki
Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. The candidates for Governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. After years of delays, former union leader accused of misusing funds to finally head to trial.
Honolulu construction costs remain sky high
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
These desserts are back at Leonard’s Bakery!
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world's largest.
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return
Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It's the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans.
Honolulu mayor addresses issues impacting County
Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins us in studio for his first one-on-one interview on the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII. Watch as the mayor and Gina Mangieri cover gun control, building permits, the rail project and Honolulu’s parks.
Pediatric ICU overflowing on Oahu due to respiratory virus
HONOLULU-- Gavin Silva arrived at Kapiolani Medical Center to find a line ahead of him at the ER. Several others were waiting for hours so their children, experiencing similar symptoms, could be seen.
Honolulu Pride Returns to In-Person Celebrations
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival returns to an in-person celebration on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is inviting Hawaii residents and visitors to celebrate both Hawaiian culture and the LGBTQ+ community. “We are calling this year’s theme, “Rooted in...
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gridlock on Oahu roadways is prompting discussion about whether to re-establish an air ambulance program on the island. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. But officials say as Oahu’s population grows, it’s getting harder to do.
When Chinese Americans Were Scapegoated for Bubonic Plague
When bubonic plague hit Honolulu and San Francisco at the turn of the 20th century, officials in those cities quickly did what they had been doing for decades: They villainized residents of Chinese descent. Since the mid 1800s, Asian communities in the U.S. have been among those scapegoated for public...
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. According to a HECO spokesperson, the men were working on an underground power line when an “arc flash” occurred, injuring the workers....
Genderless artist performs for Black LGBT community in Honolulu
New York City-based artist Iniko delivered a soulful performance at the event venue The Republik in Honolulu over the weekend. Iniko is a nonbinary artist of Afro-Jamaican descent who uses the pronouns they/them. Their music started to get noticed over social media. "I started consistently posting the covers and freestyles...
