ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man struck by bullet in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was grazed by a bullet early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh. A 21-round ShotSpotter alert came through around 2 a.m. in the area of 2500 Chauncey Drive, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The man was treated by paramedics on scene. A transport to the hospital was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy