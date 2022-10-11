Read full article on original website
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Ohio
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs
A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
I-Team: 33-year-old man dead at Cuyahoga jail after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
BCI sends results of Liberty officer-involved shooting to Trumbull County prosecutor
The results of an investigation into a shootout earlier this year where a man accused of a shooting was wounded after exchanging gunfire with township police has been referred to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
Man struck by bullet in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man was grazed by a bullet early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh. A 21-round ShotSpotter alert came through around 2 a.m. in the area of 2500 Chauncey Drive, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The man was treated by paramedics on scene. A transport to the hospital was...
Youngstown man facing drug, firearm charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Austintown after police noticed a firearm and drugs on him, according to a police report.
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
Woman in critical condition after crashing into telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Greentree Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports for a single-vehicle crash. Police...
Boardman police investigate break-in at non-profit
Police were called to investigate a break-in at Diva Donations last week.
Early morning North Side fire ruled an arson
Crews were called to the 2100 block of Logan Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
Suspect charged with tampering with coin machines at Boardman laundromat
Charges of tampering with coin machines and theft were filed against 39-year-old Paul Downing, according to court records.
Bond set at $100K for suspect in shooting that wounded 15-year-old girl
Judge Anthony Donofrio set a $100,000 bond for Christopher Sherman, lower than the original $180,000 bond he was given before the case was bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court but far more than the figure his attorney had in mind.
Ohio woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race
Rebecca Heasley is an avid participant in 5K races with her sister, but her passion for running took an unexpected turn when she was attacked by a deer while participating in the ‘Space Race’ in Willowick.
6-year-old killed in Ohio funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
Report: Woman sliced by knife during attack in Warren
A woman told police that she was sliced by a knife during an attack in Warren.
Woman bites violent boyfriend to escape being choked: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the fire station, where a woman reported that she had been assaulted. An arriving officer found the Madison woman, who was visibly upset, in her car. The woman told the officer that her boyfriend, who lives on Cherry Lane, choked her after an argument about their relationship.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
