KCCI.com
Another Sweet season? ISU reloads with new batch of players
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State may be coming off a Sweet Sixteen season, but questions abound as the Cyclones enter a new year. ISU finished last in the Big 12 in scoring plus needs to replace starters Tyrese Hunter and Izaiah Brockington. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
KCCI.com
Iowa State hoping offense returns to form against Texas
AMES, Iowa — After starting the 2022 football season 3-0, Iowa State University finds itself in the midst of a three-game losing streak and in danger of following below .500 as they travel to Texas this Saturday. During the three-game skid, particularly in the last two games, the ISU...
KCCI.com
Heightened fire risk in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. An up-to-date list of the current burn bans in Iowa can be found at the State Fire Marshal's website. It’s been windy this afternoon with winds currently sustained near 25 MPH in Des Moines. Most of the state has gusted to 35-45+ at some point today. The NWS has posted a Wind Advisory for Northern Iowa through 7pm. Fire danger potential will still be there Thursday afternoon. There is a Red Flag warning for far Western Iowa tomorrow, and still an elevated fire danger risk for much of the state. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler – with highs in the upper 50s. Nights turn colder in the metro with lows dropping into the 30s by the weekend and early next week. Trend is cooler temperatures and dry conditions for now. There is a slim chance for a disturbance to bring a light shower or two Friday night, but that is low as of right now.
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
KCCI.com
Gigi the llama passes away at 25
DES MOINES, Iowa — The beloved llama Gigi has passed away, the Blank Park Zoo announced Wednesday onFacebook. Gigi the llama arrived at the zoo back in April of 2011. The zoo said she was put down due to quality of life issues after a brief illness. She had also been experiencing age-related issues in recent years.
KCCI.com
DMPS reinstates Brody Middle School teacher placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School teacher is back at work after he wasplaced on leave during an internal investigation last month. The Des Moines Public School District told parents in an email that it looked into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the teacher and coach and did not find a reason to stop the employee from returning to work.
KCCI.com
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
KCCI.com
Online attack disrupts Des Moines International Airport website
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport said an online attack knocked out its Fly DSM website for a few hours Monday morning. The site went down just before 7 a.m. but is now up and running. The airport's communications representative told KCCI they could not confirm...
KCCI.com
Gas prices are going up higher in certain parts of the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gallon of regular gas could hit $4 in most of the country this week. It's already there in a number of states. Here in Iowa, AAA said that the average price is around $3.71 a gallon. County-by-county, the price varies. Guthrie County is shaded...
KCCI.com
DSM doctor clarifies confusion over colonoscopy effectiveness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some central Iowa doctors are expressing concerns over alandmark study that questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies. The study — the largest of its kind — was recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine and looked at 84,000 European patients. Only 18% of people invited to get the procedure had a lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, according to the findings. But it’s important to note: Less than half of the people invited to get a colonoscopy in the study actually got one.
KCCI.com
Hidden bike track hits bump in the road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
KCCI.com
People on East 14th Street fed up with frequent crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines police and the fire department responded to a crash with injuries on East 14th Street and Thompson Avenue. There was another crash on East 14th and Guthrie Avenue on Tuesday evening that caused property damage, according to the Des Moines police.
KCCI.com
Residents mourn passing of prominent Boone man
Boone residents are mourning the loss of Larry Don Adams. The 75-year-old died in a car crash in Granger on Monday. Some say his kind soul left all too soon. "He was just taken suddenly and you just see the impact people made in their life and what they did and just really reflect on that, said Mel Pins, a friend of Larry's. "That's what I'll remember about Larry, is all the great things he did."
KCCI.com
Man behind false report of body in pond pleads guilty to harrassment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man whosefalse report led West Des Moines police to search a pond for a possible body has pleaded guilty to harassment. Mason Kiefer was sentenced to a day in jail with credit for time served and is no longer in the Polk County Jail.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating homicide after Park Avenue shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot on the 4200 block of Park Avenue has died, police say. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents found the victim in a parking lot. Police say that bystanders began to transport the injured person in a...
KCCI.com
Murder trial underway in Dallas County for man accused of killing West Des Moines woman
A murder trial is underway for an Iowa man accused of killing his girlfriend. West Des Moines police say Nathen Cameron told officers Trisha Kunze died when she jumped from their apartment balcony in February. However, investigators say marks on her body indicated she was strangled and violently assaulted before...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
