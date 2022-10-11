ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia's president says 'monetary position' under control

Reuters
JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September's inflation rate of 5.95%.

Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this year. "This means our monetary position is still in a position we can control."

Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

