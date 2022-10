SILVERTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – I-77 Northbound near the Silverton area has been shut down Wednesday morning following a vehicle accident involving a U-Haul truck. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday confirmed the accident, which was characterized by significant destruction including significant damage to an I-77 guardrail as well as the U-Haul truck in question, along with a white vehicle included in a photo provided in the notice.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO