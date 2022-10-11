Triston Theriot: “I grew up two minutes from here”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Triston Theriot grew up a Komets fans, and now the Fort Wayne native has a chance to live out his dream.

The 25-year old forward, who attended Snider High School, was a late addition to the Komets training camp roster. The Komets opened training camp on Monday.

While he’s facing an uphill battle to make the final roster, a number of Fort Wayne natives have found success playing for the Komets. That includes current defenseman Blake Siebenaler, who teammate with fellow Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef to help the Komets claim the Kelly Cup in 2021.

Fort Wayne’s first of two exhibition games is this Friday at Wheeling.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.