Erie, IL

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
Remembering their legacy: Silvis rededicating Hero Street to honor 8 veterans

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis will rededicate Hero Street to honor eight Mexican veterans that served in the military during World War II on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The City will put golden stars at each of the former homes that the veterans lived in. All eight grew up on the same street and knew each other when they joined the military during the 1940s.
SILVIS, IL
This 'geek squad' help desk is made up of middle schoolers

MOLINE, Ill. — Most kids these days know a lot about technology, but one group of middle schoolers is taking that knowledge to a whole other level. At Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 25 students run the "Help Desk." It's where students can drop off their Chromebooks for repairs and get loaners.
MOLINE, IL
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Augustana College focuses Symposium Day on civil discourse

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College held their biannual Symposium Day on Wednesday. This semester's theme was focused on civil discourse, with one keynote address discussing the importance of free speech and celebrating creative expression. "It's an important skill to have as democratic citizens...we have to understand civil rights,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Hundreds banded together to fight a deadly disease

MOLINE, Illinois — Hundreds gathered at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline on Saturday for a Quad Cities 'Walk to end Alzheimer's.'. The international fundraiser included a two-mile path in downtown Moline for walkers to remember their loved ones and others who have ever been touched by the deadly form of dementia.
MOLINE, IL
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop

EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
EARLVILLE, IL
Clinton-area officials, social services hold public safety forum

CLINTON, Iowa — Tackling crime is a growing conversation in communities all over and it was the focus of a discussion in Clinton. A public safety forum was held at Clinton Community College Wednesday night. Several organizations and officials spoke about how to keep neighborhoods, schools and streets safe.
CLINTON, IA
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market

A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
PRINCETON, IL
Taking flight: Meet the Quad Cities' high flying athletes

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — It's a sport with an aerial race track. The starting line can be hundreds of miles away from the Quad Cities, and the finish line is home. A group of people raise and train pigeons to race through the sky. They're part of the Moline-East Moline Pigeon Racing Club.
MOLINE, IL
Village of East Davenport gets "hoppy" Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With a chilly Saturday expected for October 8th, you can warm up with some regional craft brews in the Village of East Davenport. The village will host its first-ever Village Hops event along 11th street. The event will feature more than 25 regional craft beers. If...
DAVENPORT, IA
