cbs4local.com
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
cbs4local.com
3 people killed in head-on collision on Ascencion Street in far east El Paso county ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The identities of the three teens killed in a head-on collision on N. Ascencion Street were released. El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Gael Joaquin Torres; 19, Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon; 18 and Yahir Cedillo; 19 as the El Pasoans that died in the crash on October 10.
cbs4local.com
411 additional criminal cases filed for dismissal; hundreds more are eligible
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More criminal cases in the El Paso County court system could be dismissed next week. Public defender Kelli Childress said another 411 motions to dismiss cases were filed Wednesday due to inaction from the El Paso District Attorney's Office. The El Paso Public Defender...
cbs4local.com
Cabela's in El Paso looking to hire Santa's helpers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cabela's stores needs some help this holiday season, including the El Paso store. The store is anticipating a busy holiday shopping season. The El Paso store located in the northwest part of town is hiring 10 positions for its Santa's Wonderland. Cabela’s is hiring...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers seize estimated $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized about $1.4 million worth of cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas. Officers intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine through the cargo facility on Thursday. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Roller Derby team representing US in international competition in Mexico City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Roller Derby team is going to be one of four teams playing in a tournament in Mexico City this month. A team from El Paso is the only team from the U.S. “The teams we’ll be playing against are Colombia, South Africa,...
cbs4local.com
Providence Children's Hospital begins construction on $15 million NICU
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Providence Children's Hospital is beginning the construction of a $15 million construction project to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Construction began with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday. The latest project will construct a brand new NICU, with private suites...
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
cbs4local.com
9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
cbs4local.com
Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
cbs4local.com
Research out of NMSU shows decline in teacher vacancies throughout the state of New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New research out of New Mexico State University shows the number of teacher vacancies throughout the state is on the decline. The new study was conducted by NMSU's Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation and Policy Center and it shows jobs have decreased by 34%.
cbs4local.com
Judge grants state extension to review audios, transcripts in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A second status hearing was held Tuesday to determine if the Hoffman family violated the gag order that is connected to the Walmart shooting trial. Judge Sam Medrano set the gag order in July. Medrano granted a 45-day extension so the El Paso Assistant...
cbs4local.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
cbs4local.com
Beto O'Rourke hosts College Tour Town Hall at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke was in El Paso Tuesday as part of his college-focused tour. O’Rourke will hosted a College Tour Town Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso at 5:30 p.m. Attendees heard from O’Rourke and were...
cbs4local.com
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested in connection to house fire in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a house fire in south-central El Paso. Officers arrested 52-year-old Mauricio Marmolejo. The fire happened last Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue. Fire crews contained the blaze to the...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 9th through Oct. 15th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 8...
