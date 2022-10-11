Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
High school soccer highlights, October 12
Rock Bridge improved to 17-1 Wednesday night with a 5-0 victory over Smith-Cotton. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
krcgtv.com
Over $11 million in funding announced for 2023 road projects in Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the Commission are the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over ten miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The...
krcgtv.com
Behind Rulo, new kids on block off to 7-0 start in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. —- The thrill of victory whether it’s hangman, sports, or life, it never gets old. But the first time it happens, the thrills and chills are often heightened. The Russellville Indians are way ahead of the curve. In just their third season of varsity football, they’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
krcgtv.com
Open house ushers in new renovations to decades old Jefferson City fire station
Jefferson City — Over 50 years can tell a lot of stories. The next chapter of Jefferson City Fire Station 4 on Ellis Blvd. was its most recent renovations. Tuesday's open house saw a wide scope of people coming to support the decades-old fire station. Mayor Carrie Tergin, eagle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Local NAACP office informs registered voters on new Missouri law requirements
Jefferson City — The NAACP registered new voters at their office before registration closed. The organization informed Missouri Voters on the identification requirements for the November 8th election. The November election will be the first to require identification for Missourians at the polls. Voters must have the following:. A...
krcgtv.com
MU Health Care to hold flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fulton
MU Health Care announced a drive-thru flu shot clinic. The event will be Saturday, October 15, in Fulton, from 8 am to noon at Fulton Family Health, 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C. The shots will be available to everyone six months old and older. The COVID-19 bivalent booster will also...
krcgtv.com
Police investigating a suspicious death in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Monday evening it was investigating what they called a suspicious death. Officials on the scene said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a welfare check at 3:40 p.m. on Monday. At the time, officers asked the...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police arrest man in connection to suspicious death
Columbia police arrested a man in connection to a suspicious death. Police arrested Adam A. Conner, 37, of Columbia, for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a welfare check at 3:40 pm on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Think Pink Putting raises money for American Cancer Society
Machens Capital City Ford hosted the Think Pink Putting Challenge on Wednesday in Jefferson City. The competition raised $500 for the American Cancer Society.
krcgtv.com
Camden County deputies arrest one of their "most wanted criminals"
The Camden County Sheriff's Office said they arrested one of their "most wanted criminals." Deputies were patrolling a parking lot in the 5400 block of Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach early Monday morning. The deputies spotted a suspected stolen vehicle. There were several people inside the vehicle. After getting...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City searching for 2022 Mayor's Christmas tree
Officials with Jeff City Parks announced they are searching for a tree to use for the Mayor's Christmas tree. In a Facebook post, they said they are looking for a tree that is 20-25 feet tall and no more than 16 feet wide. The tree can be cedar, pine, spruce,...
krcgtv.com
Children's comfort flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced
Columbia health officials announced another comfort vaccine clinic. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Service will have a clinic for children to get a flu shot, a primary COVID-19 vaccine shot, or the updated COVID-19 booster. The clinic is open to children ages six months through 18 years, who are...
krcgtv.com
Murder suspect allegedly killed victim with claw hammer, hid body in closet
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence allegedly killed his victim with a claw hammer before hiding her body in a closet, according to court documents. According to a probable cause statement, 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner of Columbia killed the female victim on...
krcgtv.com
Electric meter box shortage due to supply chain delays home sales
BOONE COUNTY — Area homebuilders Monday had trouble finding the parts they needed for providing electricity. A nationwide shortage of meter bases had some local home sales on hold and hundreds of people in Mid-Missouri on waiting lists. Electric meters need to slide into meter base boxes before they...
Comments / 0