HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. As the front-runner, Democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking Republican Duke Aiona, who calls himself pro-life from conception to death, but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO