ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO