ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland Orlando details reopening plans after Hurricane Ian

Even the threat of hungry alligators couldn't stop the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Gatorland Orlando experienced flooding so bad, the park is still closed for cleanup. But Good Day Orlando's David Martin has some good news about a reopening date, just in time for the historic park's Halloween event.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Vehicle
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy