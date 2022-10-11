Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
'Some stuff you can't get back,' Daytona Beach man says while assessing damage left behind by flooding from Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The impact left behind by Hurricane Ian remains clear in many places across Central Florida. Furniture soaked with water now sits curbside, and debris torn down by the wind is waiting to be collected. What to keep and what to throw out is the question...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center
More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour.
wmfe.org
A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
fox35orlando.com
Gatorland Orlando details reopening plans after Hurricane Ian
Even the threat of hungry alligators couldn't stop the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Gatorland Orlando experienced flooding so bad, the park is still closed for cleanup. But Good Day Orlando's David Martin has some good news about a reopening date, just in time for the historic park's Halloween event.
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
palmcoastobserver.com
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
fox35orlando.com
75-year-old Orange County man dies after falling off ladder trying to clean Hurricane Ian debris
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County is reporting its first Hurricane Ian-related death. Mayor Jerry Demings made the announcement on Monday that a 75-year-old man fell off a ladder while cleaning storm debris from his roof. "He later succumbed to his injuries and so to that family, our prayers certainly...
Deputies: 39 stores sold alcohol or tobacco to a customer who was under 21 in undercover bust
Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county. More than half the time,...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida ahead of incoming cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. Rain chances will rise steadily through the pm hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the incoming cool front. Rain chances peak around the 60%, easing this evening as drier air punches in behind the front. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible in some of the more potent storms.
How having flood insurance hurt one Central Florida man impacted by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man whose home is flooded like so many following Hurricane Ian has learned that having flood insurance is actually hurting his family in the short term. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Don Fox’s home is right off the shores...
fox35orlando.com
Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
