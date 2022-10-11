Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell pushed back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Scott County judge has granted Henry Dinkins defense attorneys' request to push back his trial for the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Dinkins' lawyers, Chad and Jennifer Frese, have been on the case since April of this year and have argued they need more time to go over all the evidence, witness interviews, and to get expert witnesses on several issues.
KCRG.com
Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
Daily Iowan
UI Police arrest individual connected to September robbery, assault
The University of Iowa Police Department arrested an individual believed to be responsible for a robbery that occurred on Sept. 24, according to a press release from Oct. 11. Police arrested Darlin Sanchez-Vallecillo “following an investigation of a robbery,” the release stated. The robbery occurred near the 100 block of Church street.
ourquadcities.com
Police: At hospital, suspect stole cell phone from car involved in crash
A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a cell phone from a car that was involved in a crash in July. Craig Barrier, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle – second or subsequent, court records say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
Daily Iowan
ICPD officers awarded Life Saving Commendation for saving machete attack victim
Two Iowa City Police Department officers were awarded the Life Saving Commendation for their efforts in response to a stabbing call. According to an ICPD press release, ICPD field training officer Daniel Boesen and his trainee officer Ivan Rossi responded to a stabbing call on Aug. 14 where they found the victim on the 700 block of Kirkwood Ave.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on October 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer. Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
KCRG.com
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
KBUR
Trial delayed for man accused of killing 10 year old Davenport girl
Linn County, IA- The trial of a man accused of the kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old Davenport girl will be delayed by at least four months. TV Station WQAD reports that a judge on Friday, October 7th, granted a continuance motion to lawyers representing Henry Dinkins, allowing them more time to review evidence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Teen arrested after stabbing another teen during driver's education class in eastern Iowa
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) — A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night, KCRG reports. In a news release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
Daily Iowan
Family donates $30,000 to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital after son fights leukemia
After two years with cancer, third-grader Tyler Juhl is about to ring the bell on Oct. 24 at the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Hospital. Now, his family is giving back to the hospital with a $30,000 donation from their prize-winning horse, Tyler’s Tribe. Tyler, an 8-year-old...
who13.com
Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
Comments / 0