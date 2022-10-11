Read full article on original website
Related
iclarified.com
New iPad Air 5 On Sale for $519.99 [Prime Deal]
Apple's new fifth generation iPad Air is on sale for just $519.99, its lowest price ever. That's $79.01 off its list price of $599. This is a Prime Early Access Sale Deal which means you'll need to be a Prime member to get the discount. If you don't already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get a free trial here.
iclarified.com
Amazon Reveals Top 100 (ish) Prime Early Access Deals
$89.99 (-43% from $159.00) $12.19 (-32% from $17.98) $27.99 (-40% from $47.00) $15.95 (-20% from $19.99) $223.24 (-10% from $249.00) Energizer AA Batteries, Double A Long-Lasting Alkaline Power Batteries, 32 Count (Pack of 1) $19.41 (-25% from $25.98) $15.19 (-32% from $22.23) $13.79 (-40% from $22.99) $15.19 (-32% from $22.23)
iclarified.com
Best Apple Deals on Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Here are the best Apple deals on the second and final day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. To get these discounts you will need to be a Prime member. If you don't already have a subscription you can get a free trial here. Many of these products are at...
iclarified.com
Apple TV 4K Price Drops AGAIN to All-Time Low of $104.49 [Prime Deal]
Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple TV 4K yet again to just $104.49, another all-time low. Earlier this morning, the company discounted the Apple TV 4K from $179 to $109, which was the lowest price ever, until now. This is a Prime Early Access Sale Deal which means...
RELATED PEOPLE
iclarified.com
Huge Discounts on WD and SanDisk Hard Drives, SSDs, Memory Cards, More [Prime Deal]
Amazon is offering some significant discounts on storage from Western Digital and SanDisk for its Prime Early Access Sale. For example, the very popular SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is on sale for $159.99, its lowest price ever. For those who need even more speed, the Pro version is also discounted to an all-time low price of $219.99.
iclarified.com
Save Big on Hard Drives, SSDs, Memory Cards From Samsung, Seagate, Others [Prime Deal]
$23.99 (-40% from $39.99) $209.99 (-48% from $399.99) SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for Dash Cam, Body Cam, and security camera – Class 10, U3, V30 (MB-MJ256KA/AM) $29.99 (-45% from $54.99) $24.99 (-31% from $35.99) Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive...
Comments / 0