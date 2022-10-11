Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too DifficultBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Jeanie Buss opens up on thought process behind Lakers trading for Anthony Davis in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person that gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” Buss said. “In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have...
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star
On Wednesday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relays that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Noah Kirkwood. The 23-year-old played his college basketball for the Harvard men's basketball team.
San Antonio Spurs extend arena naming-rights contract with AT&T after failing to find new partner
The Spurs' old contract with AT&T was worth $2 million annually.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 NBA preview: How will Ben Simmons fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?
Pretty uneventful offseason for the Nets, eh? If we're being technical, the biggest move they made was... trading for Royce O'Neale. No blockbusters. No coaching or front office change. No controversial stands that will keep a key player off the floor. Nope. The Nets were content to tweak their roster and ride their existing talent into the season.
OKC Thunder news: Adam Mokoka signed, Abdul Gaddy waived
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to rotate through their end-of-the-bench roster spot as the team made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. The first one was the Thunder waiving Abdul Gaddy. The Thunder initially signed Gaddy on Monday and appeared in one preseason game. Gaddy previously spent time with the OKC Blue and summer league team.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
