forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price dips below US$19,000 before climbing back, XRP leads crypto losers
Bitcoin briefly fell below US$19,000 in trading in Asia on Tuesday for the first time this month amid losses across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. XRP led the losers. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,081 at 4 p.m....
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
forkast.news
Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply
Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
astaga.com
Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price
Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
smithmountainlake.com
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
CNBC
Jim Cramer on markets: The best thing investors can do is wait
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets ahead of the open on Tuesday. Cramer also weighs in on recession warnings from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
gcaptain.com
China’s Dependence On LNG Imports Worries Leaders
China’s leaders worry that the country is too dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas. By John Kemp (Reuters) – China’s reliance on imported gas is increasing despite government efforts to boost domestic output, creating an intensifying problem for both energy and national security. China’s gas production...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether, Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
