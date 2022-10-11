ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply

Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Merge
astaga.com

Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price

Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
CURRENCIES
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
MARKETS
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

China’s Dependence On LNG Imports Worries Leaders

China’s leaders worry that the country is too dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas. By John Kemp (Reuters) – China’s reliance on imported gas is increasing despite government efforts to boost domestic output, creating an intensifying problem for both energy and national security. China’s gas production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether, Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.
STOCKS
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
MIDDLE EAST

