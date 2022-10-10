ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of killing 18 year old at Echo Trail Apartments

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWUpy_0iTyZl2C00

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect, 10 days after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at Tulsa’s Echo Trail Apartments.

Tulsa police are searching for Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton. Pelton was charged with first-degree murder Monday morning in connection to the death of Fedro Givens.

Clarinda Givens, Fedro’s older sister, is pleading with Pelton to come forward.

“You took somebody’s loved one. You took somebody’s child. You took somebody’s brother. So just turn yourself in,” she said.

The warrant was issued just two days after Fedro’s Funeral.

“It’s very hard to lay someone who didn’t deserve to die to rest. So it’s very hard,” Clarinda said.

An affidavit in the case said that Pelton and an unidentified white male walked up to Givens while he was sitting at the gazebo outside the Echo Trail Apartments.

The affidavit said two eye witnesses said Pelton asked Givens if he knew someone, but neither witness could remember the name.

When Givens said yes, Pelton shot him in the torso, according to the affidavit.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said there is still no clear motive behind the shooting.

“There’s been a lot of very young kids killing other very young kids. It’s a, it’s a trend that should never happen,” he said

Tulsa Police said they gathered security footage from the apartment complex and a nearby QuikTrip. They showed screenshots of their shooting suspect, Pelton, to Union High school faculty, who positively identified Pelton.

The affidavit said they then showed a photo of Pelton to two eyewitnesses in the case. They both positively identified Pelton as the shooter.

Lt. Watkins said there was no way for Pelton to legally get a gun to use in this crime.

“These kids are too young to be buying guns, they’re obviously not purchasing these legally, parents need to keep the guns away from their kids,” he said.

He said while there is a warrant out, there is still a lot to do in the case and they are looking for the person who was with Pelton during the shooting, though have not confirmed any information about that individual.

The TPD dive team was also outside the apartments on Monday, looking for additional evidence in the murder.

If you know anything about Pelton’s location, please call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman accused of stealing, crashing police cruiser

VINITA PARK, Mo. — A woman was taken to a psychiatric hospital after police said she stole a cruiser and crashed it into a tree. Police were initially called to a Missouri neighborhood for a report of a woman walking barefoot and following some neighborhood children after they left a market approximately half a mile away, KSDK reported.
VINITA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Guns#Crime Stoppers#The Apartments#Violent Crime#Echo Trail Apartments#Tulsa Police Homicide Lt#Quiktrip#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cleveland Police Department mourns death of retired K9 Razor

CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Cleveland Police Department is mourning the loss of their retired K9 Razor. Police announced on Facebook that Razor died Wednesday afternoon. “Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests,” Cleveland Police Chief Clinton E. Stout said. “He will be missed by all that knew and worked with him.”
CLEVELAND, OK
news9.com

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy