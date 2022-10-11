Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Big Ten Media Day for Illinois men's and women's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The men's and women's Illinois basketball team made the trip to Big Ten Media day in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday to speak in front of the media, prior to the beginning of their season. The two teams are excited and eager to turn the page...
College Football News
Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Minnesota vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Minnesota (4-1), Illinois (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Illinois...
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
foxillinois.com
Big Ten media day with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Terrence Shannon Jr., is a senior guard transferring to Illinois from Texas Tech. Shannon Jr. was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was recruited by the Illini during Shannon Jr.'s recruitment process in high school. In his time with Texas Tech, his stats continued...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
tonyspicks.com
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Illinois Fighting Illini 10/15/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet with the 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium, IL on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. The Minnesota Golden Gophers enter the game with a 4-1 record thus far this year. The Golden Gophers lost to the Purdue Boilermakers in their final contest, 20-10, and were sent home disappointed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Students celebrate International Walk to School Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Schools across central Illinois celebrated International Walk to School Day on Wednesday. Officials say nearly 3,000 students from six elementary schools in Urbana-Champaign, along with parents, teachers, Univeristy of Illinois student athletes, and Urbana police officers walked to school. Officials say the goal is to...
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
foxillinois.com
Students host event for National Coming Out Day
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) hosted a coffee and student conversation on Tuesday. Students took over the Connection Cafe and students convened a panel discussion in honor of National Coming Out Day at DACC. The event was designed to get conversations happening in a safe...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
foxillinois.com
Semi hits Piatt County home
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating after a semi hit a house near Cerro Gordo. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 105 just west of Highway 32 in Piatt County. According to ISP, the semi went off the roadway for unknown...
Comments / 0