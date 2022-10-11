ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

‘Mesh,’ an on-the-fly read and a fooled robber: How KC Chiefs’ WRs got open vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs leaned heavily on their receivers in the passing game during Monday’s 30-29 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and longtime high school offensive coordinator — to go over details that led to two important throws by quarterback Patrick Mahomes: one to Marquez Valdes-Scantling over the middle and another to Mecole Hardman deep down the sideline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD

With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots. Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Falcons star Grady Jarrett offers his take on controversial Tom Brady hit

The Atlanta Falcons had scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 21-15 with under five minutes to play. Facing a crucial 3rd and 5 near midfield, Falcons star defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady to force a fourth down. Jarrett spun Brady over the top of his own body to bring him to the ground rather than driving him into the turf. Afterward, the players briefly made contact with one another but it seemed incidental.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO — Will the Zappe Days continue in New England? … Or is Mac on his way back?. That is the question on the collective mind of New England Patriots fans throughout the region and beyond as they begin preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Looking at the Raiders Offense So Far

Bringing in an offensive mind with the track record that Josh McDaniels has as head coach brought a lot of attention on what was going to be a new-look Las Vegas Raiders offense. Trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams only brought more, and the potential for what the Raiders...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Sunday’s Game in Miami is a ‘Special’ Homecoming For Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

Finally, in his sixth NFL season, Dalvin Cook gets to go home and play in front of his family and friends. The 4-1 Vikings are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in a battle of first-year head coaches. It's an important game for both teams, but it'll mean a little extra for Cook, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Central High School.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans

Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘Eagles Killer’ Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has played 33 NFL games and has 16 career interceptions. Four of those have come against the Eagles, including a pick-six just over a year ago when the Cowboys ran Philadelphia out of AT&T Stadium, 41-21, in just the third game of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Discusses Injury Status Ahead of 49ers Game

After missing last Sunday’s Falcons–Buccaneers game with a hamstring injury, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed the entire...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Former LSU Star Dresses Up in Vol Gear

As Tennessee continues to pile up wins on the season, it seems former Vols in the NFL continue winning bets. We all saw Florida alum Kyle Pitts dress up in checkered overalls after Tennessee beat Florida after Pitts' teammate and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson won a bet. Fast forward just two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full

The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch

Welcome back everybody and we're gathered here today for the Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch. We're looking for value, we're looking for leverage, we're looking for bad, panicky managers. We're looking for a manager to trade with that would storm off the football field after a heated division rivalry game loss, even if he's brand new to said rivalry, and knock over a completely innocent guy—metaphorically speaking. And good on Davante Adams for apologizing immediately. But it's too late to apologize... It's too late.
NFL

