Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak
Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
