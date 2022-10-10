One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which occurred at around 7:10 p.m, when a person was carjacked. The suspect then took off in the vehicle, somehow dragging the victim behind as they fled from police. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect collided with a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle, flipping onto its side near Florence Avenue and Centinela Avenue. Even after the crash, the suspect refused to surrender to authorities for a lengthy amount of time, barricading inside of the vehicle, until they were finally taken into custody at around 7:55 p.m, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. Police reported that the man arrested is a suspect in a murder, but would not provide further details.Video posted to social media show the car resting on it's side surrounding by law enforcement vehicles. Los Angeles Fire Department officials said that two people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. As the investigation continued, drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes. Those heading through the area were diverted around the crime scene.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO