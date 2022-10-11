ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KHOU

Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans

ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Brazoria, TX
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alvin, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School

Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
fox26houston.com

Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present

HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
RICHMOND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy