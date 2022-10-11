Read full article on original website
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
Houston NAACP calls for federal investigation in officer-involved shooting of Pamela Turner
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Civil rights leaders called for justice and protests after the Baytown police officer who shot and killed Pamela Turner, an unarmed Black woman, was found not guilty. Houston NAACP President James Dixon said the judicial system once again failed to give them a fair and just...
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
Shooting death of Pamela Turner: Baytown officer Juan Delacruz found not guilty of aggravated assault
BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police Officer Juan Delacruz went into the courthouse Tuesday morning a man who could have spent the next few decades in prison, but he left in the afternoon a completely free man. "We the jury find the defendant Juan Delacruz not guilty." The not guilty verdict...
Baytown officer Juan Delacruz who allegedly shot, killed Pamela Turner awaits verdict
BAYTOWN, Texas - Jurors are deliberating the fate of the Baytown police officer who shot and killed a woman as he tried to arrest her. The jury is considering whether Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz acted reasonably as an officer when he shot and killed Pamela Turner or if opening fire and killing her was a crime.
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
Watch: Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
#ICYMI: 2 bodies found in Baytown, man accused of shooting deputy fires attorneys, jury gets Baytown officer case
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. 2 bodies found, may be connected to Baytown shooting spree. Baytown police are saying two more people were found dead after a shooting spree last week. Police say Ron Welch shot four...
2 Wharton ISD students hospitalized after stabbing causes lockdown on 2 campuses
WHARTON, Texas - Authorities say two students were hospitalized, and three people are in custody after a brawl resulted in two Wharton ISD campuses going on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch, at around 1:20 p.m., police received a call of multiple stabbings at Wharton High...
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen five days ago in Greenspoint area
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl. Gabriella Price hasn't been seen since Oct. 6, according to her family. She was last seen leaving the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive in the Greenspoint area. There's no description...
