‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
‘Mesh,’ an on-the-fly read and a fooled robber: How KC Chiefs’ WRs got open vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs leaned heavily on their receivers in the passing game during Monday’s 30-29 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and longtime high school offensive coordinator — to go over details that led to two important throws by quarterback Patrick Mahomes: one to Marquez Valdes-Scantling over the middle and another to Mecole Hardman deep down the sideline.
Jerick McKinnon showed out; Pacheco got one carry: KC Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Raiders
The Chiefs showed some Jekyll and Hyde on Monday Night Football. They stumbled through the first half and all too quickly found themselves down 17-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But a controversial roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter, a raucous...
Looking at the Raiders Offense So Far
Bringing in an offensive mind with the track record that Josh McDaniels has as head coach brought a lot of attention on what was going to be a new-look Las Vegas Raiders offense. Trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams only brought more, and the potential for what the Raiders...
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
Falcons star Grady Jarrett offers his take on controversial Tom Brady hit
The Atlanta Falcons had scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 21-15 with under five minutes to play. Facing a crucial 3rd and 5 near midfield, Falcons star defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady to force a fourth down. Jarrett spun Brady over the top of his own body to bring him to the ground rather than driving him into the turf. Afterward, the players briefly made contact with one another but it seemed incidental.
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Patriots Rave About Bailey Zappe: ‘Poised’
FOXBORO— The New England Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory. After two decades of Tom Brady, the quarterback position has been a bit of a revolving door. In fact, since Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay two years ago, four different quarterbacks have started for the Patriots. There...
Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots. Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
KC Chiefs’ Skyy Moore getting increased snaps. Here’s where he thinks he’s grown most
Skyy Moore not only was in on the Kansas City Chiefs’ last non-kneel-down possession against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday ... he also was part of two successful plays. The rookie Moore caught a pair of screens from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on that fourth-quarter drive, going for 8 and 7 yards on first-down receptions.
Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD
With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Discusses Injury Status Ahead of 49ers Game
After missing last Sunday’s Falcons–Buccaneers game with a hamstring injury, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed the entire...
Dak Prescott ‘Antsy as F---’ to Return as Cowboys Starting QB
FRISCO - The day at The Star began with the revelation that Dak Prescott would not be getting medical clearance to play in NFL Week 5, his Dallas Cowboys' Sunday night showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles. And later, after a light workout - but not really a practice - here...
‘Eagles Killer’ Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test
Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has played 33 NFL games and has 16 career interceptions. Four of those have come against the Eagles, including a pick-six just over a year ago when the Cowboys ran Philadelphia out of AT&T Stadium, 41-21, in just the third game of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era.
Kyle Shanahan on Charvarius Ward: “He’s Been What We Hoped For”
Signing prominent players in free agency doesn't usually pan out for the 49ers. However, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward is looking like a homerun signing for them. Whether it is in pass coverage or defending against the run, Ward has been superb for the 49ers. This defense has always needed that lockdown cornerback in its ranks and now it finally has one who do that along with run defense.
Watch: Former LSU Star Dresses Up in Vol Gear
As Tennessee continues to pile up wins on the season, it seems former Vols in the NFL continue winning bets. We all saw Florida alum Kyle Pitts dress up in checkered overalls after Tennessee beat Florida after Pitts' teammate and VFL Cordarrelle Patterson won a bet. Fast forward just two...
