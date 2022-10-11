ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Police investigating homicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police conducted a homicide investigation Tuesday. Police say they were called to Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue just after noon for a death. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed it was a homicide and the victim was stabbed to death. It's not known at this...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Paddock Hills double shooting

PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. Crews were called to Reading Road near Avon Drive for a shooting that had two adult victims. Police said 27-year-old Monty Reid died at the scene. The second victim was taken to UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 shot outside downtown bar in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot outside a downtown bar overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Vine Street. The shooting occurred outside, then victims ran into Madonna's Bar and Grill. A woman was driven privately to UC Medical Center and a man was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal baskets from brand new Devou Park disc golf course

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Thieves stole a majority of disc golf holes from the course that just opened last weekend at Devou Park. Covington officials said 12 hole baskets were stolen overnight. A 13th basket was destroyed. An employee called police Wednesday morning. Dan Hassert, communications manager for Covington, said...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Police identify victim shot after Hamilton crash and suspect killed by police

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - We're getting a deeper look into a crash that turned into a deadly shooting and a violent confrontation with Hamilton Police this weekend. Dash cam footage shows the scene on Fairgrove Avenue Saturday near the Marathon gas station. A crash report says Sidney Printup and Stephaun Jones, both 25, were driving together when their car crashed.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man shot 3 times in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

16-year-old girl dies from injuries after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A local high school student has died of her injuries following a crash. Ava Markus was a 16-year-old cheerleader at Campbell County High School. She was in a car that was hit by a semi on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. Police...
COLD SPRING, KY
WKRC

Woman hospitalized after being gored by buck

EVANSTON, Wyo. (WKRC) - A deer gored a woman after she hit it while trying to protect her dog. A Ring camera captured video of the encounter in Wyoming, according to a report by KSL. It all began when Wanda Kaynor walked outside her house and a startled deer stumbled...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BLINK Boost: Report shows festival had $86M economic impact in 2019

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – This week, the streets of Cincinnati and Covington will be full of bright lights because BLINK is back!. The light shows and murals attract artists from all over the world, and that means big bucks for the region. The event is unlike any other in the country: more than 100 installments spanning 30-plus city blocks, a river and two states. The region is ready for the return of BLINK.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
CHEVIOT, OH

