Leon County, FL

In Their Words: Black Legacy Communities in North Florida

The following are interviews collected for WFSU’s podcast series, Not so Black and White: a community’s divided history. Excerpts from these interviews were used in an episode about Black land loss, and the decline of Black agriculture. Rob Diaz de Villegas and Robbie Gaffney interviewed residents of historically Black communities in and around Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lots of new voter registrations are submitted before Tuesday's deadline

As the minutes ticked away for the October 11 Florida voter registration deadline, the final paperwork was coming into the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office. With about an hour before the office closed, volunteers with the Big Bend Voting Rights Project made the delivery of their voter registration forms in person. Project founder Bob Rackleff provided a final tally of the group's efforts.
LEON COUNTY, FL

