wfsu.org
Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approves plan to curb gun violence with multiple programs
The Tallahassee City Commission has unanimously approved a spending plan to curb gun violence in the new fiscal year. The plan includes support for a program called Group Violence Intervention, or GVI, which is backed by an alliance of local religious groups. Commissioners had set aside $1 million for gun...
wfsu.org
In Their Words: Black Legacy Communities in North Florida
The following are interviews collected for WFSU’s podcast series, Not so Black and White: a community’s divided history. Excerpts from these interviews were used in an episode about Black land loss, and the decline of Black agriculture. Rob Diaz de Villegas and Robbie Gaffney interviewed residents of historically Black communities in and around Tallahassee.
wfsu.org
Lots of new voter registrations are submitted before Tuesday's deadline
As the minutes ticked away for the October 11 Florida voter registration deadline, the final paperwork was coming into the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office. With about an hour before the office closed, volunteers with the Big Bend Voting Rights Project made the delivery of their voter registration forms in person. Project founder Bob Rackleff provided a final tally of the group's efforts.
