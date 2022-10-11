Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Endangered Meridian man located 'alive and safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police on Wednesday announced 77-year-old Robert Trotter of Meridian has been located "alive and safe." The Meridian Police Department (MPD) was asking for the public's help in locating the missing vulnerable adult, Robert Trotter, who was last seen Sunday morning leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kizn.com
West Valley Humane Society mourns the loss of Executive Director
We now know more about a homicide in Middleton – and who was involved, as well as who has been arrested. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department...
Post Register
Sheriff's Office: Suspect in Middleton murder arrested
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office responded and found a woman dead inside the residence. The Idaho Statesman reports the victim was Karly...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Tractor accident puts two in hospital
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in the hospital after a tractor and vehicle collision in Payette County on Monday. According to Idaho State Police, around 3:17 p.m., a 19-year-old woman from Fruitland driving a Pontiac rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and 27-year old man in a Dodge Journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
'We're all just feeling lost': Friends remember Middleton woman killed
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Friends and co-workers of Karly Cantrell are heartbroken, devastated and in disbelief. She is the Middleton woman who the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said they found dead at her Middleton home Tuesday. Her son, 26-year-old Levi Isaac Davis, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a...
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
eastidahonews.com
Rear-end collision in western Idaho sends 2 to hospital
PAYETTE – Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in western Idaho Monday afternoon. Idaho State Police report the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and Northeast 19th Avenue in Payette County at 3:17 p.m. A 19-year-old woman from Fruitland was headed northbound in a 2007...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New rental options in Treasure Valley
Modern Craftsman offers one, two, and three bedroom homes that you can rent along Chinden Blvd. in Meridian.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
AOL Corp
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
idahoednews.org
Nampa’s new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor
Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car
On October 6, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. The officer was advised that at approximately 4:00 p.m. a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car. The boy ran away from the vehicle and the vehicle followed him. The two men in the car were yelling at the boy to get into the car as he continued to run away. The boy ran to a neighbor’s house where he went inside with the neighbor.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 4