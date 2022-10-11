ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indonesia's China-Funded Rail Project on Track Despite Cost Overrun

TEGALLUAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - A high-speed railway project in Indonesia, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, is on track for a 2023 launch despite ongoing negotiations between the two countries about the project being over-budget, officials said on Thursday. President Joko Widodo inspected a new train station, where the...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Interest Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

G20 to meet under Ukraine war, inflation cloud

A divided G20 holds talks on Thursday under the shadow of multiple crises, from Russia's war in Ukraine to a global economic slowdown, on top of soaring inflation and climate change. If we don't want to be cooked, then we should speed up," Georgieva said Wednesday in talks on climate change. lth/bys/bfm/mca
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

METALS-Aluminium rises further on threats of Russian metal bans

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose strongly for a second straight day on Thursday, after news reports suggested that the United States could ban imports from Russia, a major producer. The U.S. threat comes as the London Metal Exchange (LME) considers blocking Russian metal from its trading system....
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy