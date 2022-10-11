Read full article on original website
The Capitol riot was a family affair for the Trump-loving Munns — and now so are the punishments
In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded it, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves among his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian-installed governor of Kherson urges evacuation amid Ukraine offensive
Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of the Kherson administration, also called for help from Kremlin
Federal Judge Hands Florida Gov. DeSantis A Win On Taxpayer-Funded Gender Treatments
A federal judge on Wednesday handed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory by blocking an effort to force taxpayer-funded treatments for gender dysphoria, including for children. According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a request from a cadre of transgender-rights and healthcare-provider
Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Democratic Party
(The Center Square) - Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party and is encouraging others to join her, the former congresswoman from Hawaii said in a post published Tuesday on Substack. "I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people," the former...
What you need to know: A preview of the student loan forgiveness application is out
On Tuesday, the White House released a preview of the application form for those seeking to apply for the Biden administration’s one-time debt cancellation. President Joe Biden announced in August an effort to administer student loan debt relief for low to middle-income borrowers through plans to provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to...
Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the Nov. 8 elections in which U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to maintain his narrow Democratic majority in Congress. However, it stated that the U.S. “suggested” the cuts...
How one Santa Cruz teacher teaches U.S. history and how she sees her role as a history teacher today
At Lookout, we're starting a series about how local teachers confront everyday challenges in their classrooms and how they teach their curriculum. For the first installment, Lookout spoke with Kirby School history teacher Eva Schewe about the challenges of teaching U.S. history at a time when states across the country are making attempts to limit how it is being taught.
US inflation pressures further intensified in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd” claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees and migrants - mostly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East - from the country’s borders with Belarus and of “subjecting many to grave human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture.” In emailed comments to the Associated Press, Latvia’s Ministry of Interior said that “not a single case has been identified” of Latvian authorities “having used physical force or applied special means” and that no complaints of such behavior have been recorded. “We do not support the efforts of Amnesty International to equate the malicious instrumentalization of migration and intentional threat to the EU’s external border by Belarus, on the one hand, with genuine asylum seekers and persons in a vulnerable situation, on the other hand,” the ministry said.
