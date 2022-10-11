ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawkeye Legend, New Assistant Coach Matt Gatens Visits Grid Club

By Nick Couzin
 2 days ago

Former Iowa men’s basketball player and current assistant Matt Gatens was the special guest of the Grid Club Monday afternoon.

Local 4 Sports’ Nick Couzin caught up with Gatens one on one to talk about the new role and what to expect from the team this year.

Related
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

‘They’re completely different human beings’: Iowa men’s basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray

MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men’s basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too. But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan’s shoes this year.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Who’s Fault is it Anyway?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It’s the bye week in Iowa City and that means Hawkeye fans have a full...
IOWA CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

Three area football teams inside top-10 of latest IHSAA RPI

The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A have been released. Class 5A uses RPI to determine all 16 of its playoff qualifiers. In 4A and 3A, district champions and runners-up from each of the six districts earn automatic qualifying spots and RPI is used to determine the remaining at-large qualifiers.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Football PRO

Eldridge, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

DeSimone new head of Viking Club fundraising

David DeSimone, head women’s and men’s tennis coach at Augustana College, is adding fundraising and booster engagement to his schedule. He will continue to coach and recruit full-time but will spend time deepening engagement and philanthropic support for Vikings athletics and the Viking Club.  “When I saw the position become available, I was intrigued but […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Chris Doyle deposed on discrimination lawsuit

Former University of Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been deposed in a discrimination lawsuit from former players. The Gazette reports that attorneys for the players told them they also plan to depose University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta today, but are still getting pushback from Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
rcreader.com

Upper Iowa University Homecoming King and Queen

FAYETTE, IOWA (October 10, 2022) — Jake Hilmer, from Walker, Iowa, and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett, Iowa, were crowned Upper Iowa University's (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU's weeklong celebration October 3-8. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university providing undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over twenty US locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple-delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual-enrollment programs for high-school students as well as continuing-education and professional-development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit uiu.edu.
FAYETTE, IA
