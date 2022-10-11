Hawkeye Legend, New Assistant Coach Matt Gatens Visits Grid Club
Former Iowa men’s basketball player and current assistant Matt Gatens was the special guest of the Grid Club Monday afternoon.
Local 4 Sports' Nick Couzin caught up with Gatens one on one to talk about the new role and what to expect from the team this year.
