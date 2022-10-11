Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal
The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
LJWORLD
Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date
Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center has been granted a provisional license, but there’s still no indication of when it will open, officials told the Douglas County Commission on Wednesday. Dr. George Thompson, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County’s executive director and medical director, told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
First Nations Student Association at KU raises tipi on campus to honor Indigenous Peoples
The University of Kansas’ First Nations Student Association has a week of events slated as part of its recognition of Indigenous People Day, including the raising of a tipi, which occurred Wednesday morning on the KU campus. FNSA is also encouraging folks to attend a pair of presentations by...
KCTV 5
Shawnee City Council to take stance on transgender sports
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. “The transgender community is under attack across the United States,” said Alex Welch Blattner. Blattner said she’s been an ally for the LGBTQ community in...
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss possible expansion of utility assistance
In the face of rising utility bills, Lawrence city leaders will soon discuss a possible expansion of the city’s utility assistance programs. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will discuss the city’s two utility assistance programs and potential options for expanding the assistance or discounts available to residents.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Academics first
It has been my observation as a student, KU alumna and widow of an award-winning KU professor, that what alumni and friends remember as most significant about their time at college are the professors who taught and motivated them into the successful individuals they became. Contributions in financial support come back to KU in recognition and gratitude.
RELATED PEOPLE
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
LJWORLD
Have you gotten the newest COVID booster? About 7,000 in Douglas County have; health department hoping for plenty more
While thousands in Douglas County have received the latest COVID-19 booster, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is hoping for thousands more, especially as flu season and winter weather get underway. The health department began administering the new booster, which is more effective against omicron subvariants, about a month ago. Anyone 12...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
LJWORLD
KU physicist wins coveted MacArthur Fellowship, an $800K award referred to as a ‘genius grant’
A University of Kansas researcher who is finding new ways to detect cosmic rays that can answer questions about the universe has won a coveted MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as a “genius grant.”. Steven Prohira, an assistant professor in KU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, is one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: A place for the homeless
This is in regard to the potential homeless residence downtown. Many use the argument “not in my back yard”; that’s unfortunate. I am sure there are many causes to homelessness like victim-mentality and substance abuse. Some very few opt in to being homeless for freedom, which is more of a philosophical speculation.
Group’s ‘Bench Bad Behavior’ campaign underway amid referee resignations
National Federation of State High School Associations launches "Bench Bad Behavior" campaign as referees resign over bad sportsmanship.
‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
LJWORLD
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
Comments / 0