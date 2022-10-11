Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
The Tesla Model Y is becoming a formidable presence in China’s SUV segment
As it turns out, Elon Musk was not kidding when he stated that the Tesla Model Y could be the world’s best-selling vehicle, period. Despite its premium price and its lack of traditional luxury amenities, the all-electric crossover continues to make an impact in several key areas, including China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles approved for tax exemption in China
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released the next batch of electric vehicles eligible for the vehicle purchase tax exemption. The list included the refresh Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the MIIT catalog, the Model S and Model X units eligible for the...
gcaptain.com
China’s Dependence On LNG Imports Worries Leaders
China’s leaders worry that the country is too dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas. By John Kemp (Reuters) – China’s reliance on imported gas is increasing despite government efforts to boost domestic output, creating an intensifying problem for both energy and national security. China’s gas production...
teslarati.com
EV startup picks Tesla’s motors over Ford’s for its first EV
EV manufacturer E-Cite, also known as VaporBrands International, Inc., announced today that it would use Tesla electric motors and batteries in its 2023 launch of the EV GT, ditching the Ford parts it used previously. E-Cite said the move to utilize Tesla parts in its vehicles “upgraded” the specifications of its first vehicle, including boosts in horsepower and torque.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right
The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
nationalinterest.org
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
Polestar 3 Vs Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs Compared
Luxury compact SUVs have been all the rage for the past few years now so it's only logical to see EV makers following the trend. The Tesla Model Y has been out on the roads for a couple years now and serves as the one of the first real entries into the compact luxury EV segment. Priced at over $58,000 for a base model and well over $86,000 with all of the options, it certainly isn't an inexpensive EV. With 21-inch wheels and Tesla's much maligned "Full Self-Driving" capability, it's quite firmly in the luxury EV segment.
CARS・
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S Plaid delivery imminent as reservation holders in China get notified
The Tesla Model S Plaid and refresh Model S Dual Motor variant’s debut in China is increasingly becoming more likely. Some Model S Plaid reservation holders in China recently reported receiving delivery notices. Tesla reservation holders in China who ordered the refresh Dual Motor or Plaid Model S and...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
MyNorthwest.com
Edmunds compares the Genesis GV60 and the Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y SUV is the best-selling electric vehicle in the U.S. and is quickly finding success overseas as well. But with a current starting price of $67,190, the Model Y leaves room for competitors to undercut it. Not surprisingly, that’s exactly what Genesis hopes to do with its all-new GV60.
CARS・
