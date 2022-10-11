ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Seen On Movie Date With Model Juliana Nalu, 24, After Anti-Semitic Tweets: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5DNQ_0iTyXZJw00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, 45, is moving on from his ex, Kim Kardashian! He was spotted on a movie theater date with model Juliana Nalu, 24, after tweeting anti-Semitic content on Oct. 8 (see the photos HERE). While on the date with the Brazilian model, the Yeezy designer opted for a monochromatic black look that featured knee-high boots, pants, and an oversized denim jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKfUP_0iTyXZJw00
Kanye West was spotted on a date with model Juliana Nalu on Oct. 8. (Shutterstock)

Juliana, who has been spotted with Kanye a few times, according to Page Six, looked extremely stylish in a black and white ensemble. The 24-year-old rocked black pump boots, black trousers, and a black and white jacket as she held onto Ye’s arm. Notably, she also wore the Grammy winner’s now-famous black 2024 baseball cap. He shared a photo of the hat on Twitter on Oct. 7 with the caption, “2024.” Juliana then posted a photo of herself wearing the same hat via Instagram on Oct. 10, she captioned the post, “lemme get my grillz right.”

Two days after the movie rendezvous, Juliana took to Twitter to retweet one of her date night looks with the “Flashing Lights” singer. She captioned the photo of the new couple with a single black heart emoji. In the photos, the father-of-four appeared to have gotten a haircut and shaved off the long beard that he rocked during his famous interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

The same night that Juliana and Ye were spotted going to see Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson, the controversial musician was restricted off of Instagram and Twitter for violating both platform’s policies. Kanye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE [sic] The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic [sic] because black people are actually Jew also [sic] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Following his tweets, many celebrities have called Kanye out for his hateful posts, including comedian Sarah Silverman, 51. “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” she tweeted. Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, also tweeted, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Woody Harrelson
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Antisemitism#Black People#Anti Semitic#Brazilian#Fox News
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
248K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy