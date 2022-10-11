Kanye West Seen On Movie Date With Model Juliana Nalu, 24, After Anti-Semitic Tweets: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, 45, is moving on from his ex, Kim Kardashian! He was spotted on a movie theater date with model Juliana Nalu, 24, after tweeting anti-Semitic content on Oct. 8 (see the photos HERE). While on the date with the Brazilian model, the Yeezy designer opted for a monochromatic black look that featured knee-high boots, pants, and an oversized denim jacket.

Kanye West was spotted on a date with model Juliana Nalu on Oct. 8. (Shutterstock)

Juliana, who has been spotted with Kanye a few times, according to Page Six, looked extremely stylish in a black and white ensemble. The 24-year-old rocked black pump boots, black trousers, and a black and white jacket as she held onto Ye’s arm. Notably, she also wore the Grammy winner’s now-famous black 2024 baseball cap. He shared a photo of the hat on Twitter on Oct. 7 with the caption, “2024.” Juliana then posted a photo of herself wearing the same hat via Instagram on Oct. 10, she captioned the post, “lemme get my grillz right.”

Two days after the movie rendezvous, Juliana took to Twitter to retweet one of her date night looks with the “Flashing Lights” singer. She captioned the photo of the new couple with a single black heart emoji. In the photos, the father-of-four appeared to have gotten a haircut and shaved off the long beard that he rocked during his famous interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

The same night that Juliana and Ye were spotted going to see Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson, the controversial musician was restricted off of Instagram and Twitter for violating both platform’s policies. Kanye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE [sic] The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic [sic] because black people are actually Jew also [sic] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Following his tweets, many celebrities have called Kanye out for his hateful posts, including comedian Sarah Silverman, 51. “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” she tweeted. Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, also tweeted, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”