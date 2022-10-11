Read full article on original website
Related
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
US News and World Report
Indonesia's China-Funded Rail Project on Track Despite Cost Overrun
TEGALLUAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - A high-speed railway project in Indonesia, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, is on track for a 2023 launch despite ongoing negotiations between the two countries about the project being over-budget, officials said on Thursday. President Joko Widodo inspected a new train station, where the...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Angola will cut interest rates as long as inflation is low, says central bank governor
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Angola will keep cutting interest rates as long as inflation is kept low, central bank governor Jose De Lima Massano said on Wednesday, forecasting that inflation will fall to 16% this year and 9-10% by the end of 2023. “Today we have interest rates in Angola...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OPEC cuts 2022, 2023 oil demand growth view as economy slows
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - OPEC on Wednesday cut its 2022 forecast for growth in world oil demand for a fourth time since April and also trimmed next year's figure, citing slowing economies, the resurgence of China's COVID-19 containment measures and high inflation.
104.1 WIKY
India’s retail inflation rate likely peaked in September – analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s consumer price-led inflation is expected to gradually decelerate after September, helped by a fall in commodity prices and easing food inflation, analysts said. India’s annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September from 7% in the previous month, data released...
UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government's growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk.
104.1 WIKY
Volatile food prices led to India cenbank missing inflation forecasts – economists
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has been consistently missing its inflation projections over the last two and half years mainly due to extreme weather conditions that drove up food prices, economists said on Thursday. Inflation has been above the RBI’s quarterly projections in the bi-annual monetary policy...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine war to cut Europe’s gas consumption for decades, consultancy says
OSLO (Reuters) – Europe will more rapidly reduce its reliance on natural gas as a result of the war in Ukraine, replacing Russian energy and boosting the continent’s security of supply, Norway-based consultancy DNV predicted on Wednesday. “The Ukraine war has strongly impacted our forecast for natural gas...
104.1 WIKY
Australia, PNG defence to work together under proposed security pact
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia wants to strike an “ambitious” security treaty with neighbour Papua New Guinea that will see navy, airforce and army personnel from each nation working alongside each other more often, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in Port Moresby on Thursday. Marles’s first visit to...
104.1 WIKY
Parasite could cut Ivory Coast cotton output by up to 40% in 2022
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – A parasite known as “jasside” could reduce Ivory Coast’s cotton out by between 30% and 40% this year, the head of the cotton and cashew council Adama Coulibaly told Reuters on Wednesday. Jasside has attacked cotton crops before but it is the first...
104.1 WIKY
When Chinese protesters came up against Xi’s security machine
BEIJING (Reuters) – Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing’s middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party’s successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old’s...
Comments / 0