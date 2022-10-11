ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indonesia's China-Funded Rail Project on Track Despite Cost Overrun

TEGALLUAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - A high-speed railway project in Indonesia, part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, is on track for a 2023 launch despite ongoing negotiations between the two countries about the project being over-budget, officials said on Thursday. President Joko Widodo inspected a new train station, where the...
TRAFFIC
104.1 WIKY

India’s retail inflation rate likely peaked in September – analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s consumer price-led inflation is expected to gradually decelerate after September, helped by a fall in commodity prices and easing food inflation, analysts said. India’s annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September from 7% in the previous month, data released...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Australia, PNG defence to work together under proposed security pact

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia wants to strike an “ambitious” security treaty with neighbour Papua New Guinea that will see navy, airforce and army personnel from each nation working alongside each other more often, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in Port Moresby on Thursday. Marles’s first visit to...
CHINA
104.1 WIKY

Parasite could cut Ivory Coast cotton output by up to 40% in 2022

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – A parasite known as “jasside” could reduce Ivory Coast’s cotton out by between 30% and 40% this year, the head of the cotton and cashew council Adama Coulibaly told Reuters on Wednesday. Jasside has attacked cotton crops before but it is the first...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

When Chinese protesters came up against Xi’s security machine

BEIJING (Reuters) – Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing’s middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party’s successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old’s...
ADVOCACY

