The community should stop complaining, stop blaming the police, and do something about it. When the police investigate these shootings all they get is "I didn't see anything"." I don't know what it was". "Never seen em before". You cover for the thugs, then blame the police, THEN, when they get caught and shoot at the cops and the cops return fire and kill one, you protest about blood thirsty cops. Think about it.
Those know who are involved and until they step up and say something, it will NOT end. Which means all of them will still be living in fear and complaining.
Gainesville has become the 2nd class city i said it was "becoming" yesterday.the ambience and tranquility that brought us to Gainesville no longer exist.and at this very moment, it is 6:30 a.m.,and here comes the "boom boom boom" jungle beat straight from someone's vehicle driving down my street,
